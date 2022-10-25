Nightclubs will be allowed to remain open until 6am under new proposals to go before Cabinet

NIGHTCLUBS WILL HAVE the option to remain open until 6am, under new proposals that will go before Cabinet today.

While venues will be prohibited from serving alcohol after 5am, dancing will continue until closing time, “subject to strict conditions”.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee will bring forward the proposals in an attempt to “reform Ireland’s antiquated licensing laws”.

Some of these laws date back to the 19th century, while two thirds of the laws predate the foundation of the State 100 years ago.

Last year, the Justice Minister began work on modernising these laws and previously said she is committed to enacting alcohol licensing laws “that reflect the changing expectations and lifestyles of 21st century Ireland”.

It’s said the General Scheme of the Sale of Alcohol Bill will lead to “one modern piece of legislation to regulate the sale of alcohol”.

The move to allow nightclubs to open later is described as a way to develop Ireland’s night time culture and economy.

It is understood that the nightclub permits will largely be availed of by bigger nightclubs and venues, mainly in cities, and will not be availed of by many nightclubs

In addition to allowing nightclubs to remain open until 6am, other reform measures include standardised opening hours for pubs, with the option to open from 10.30 am to 12.30 am, seven days a week.

It is intended that the bill be enacted at some stage next year

Opening hours for late bars will remain at 2.30am and a new late bar permit will be required.

Late night venues require a Special Exemption in order to open, and the cost of applying for one was halved in the recent budget from €110 to €55.

The idea of later opening hours for nightclubs was first floated by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar back in 2019, when he told The Journal that he believed the laws needed to be reformed and brought more in line with other cities in Europe.

Varadkar said some tourists that come to Irish cities, who have experienced the night life in other European cities abroad, say that Irish nightlife “can be disappointing”.

With additional reporting from Christina Finn