#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 29 October 2020
Advertisement

Eight deaths and 822 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

Schools in Northern Ireland are due to reopen on Monday after a two week closure.

By Lauren Boland Thursday 29 Oct 2020, 2:02 PM
9 minutes ago 590 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5248292
Image: Shutterstock/Lukassek
Image: Shutterstock/Lukassek

NORTHERN IRELAND’S DEPARTMENT of Health has reported a further 822 confirmed cases of Covid-19 this afternoon.

In its latest Covid-19 update, the department has confirmed that eight more people have died, bringing the total number of deaths since the first outbreak of the virus in the North to 688.

The total number of positive cases now stands at 37,216.

Tweet by @Department of Health Source: Department of Health/Twitter

There are 361 hospital in-patients with Covid-19, and 44 Covid-19 patients in ICU.

Currently, Northern Ireland has 105 active Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes around the counties.

As of midnight on 28 October, the highest daily increase in cases was in Belfast, where a further 166 cases were confirmed compared to the previous day.

Yesterday, there were nine deaths and 840 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Northern Ireland.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Pubs, restaurants and cafés are closed in Northern Ireland until 13 November, with the exception of take-away and delivery services.

Schools in Northern Ireland are due to reopen next Monday on 2 November after closing for two weeks amid a rising incidence of Covid-19. 

The closures were brought in earlier this month in response to a rising incidence of cases in the North.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie