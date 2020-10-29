Eight deaths and 822 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

NORTHERN IRELAND’S DEPARTMENT of Health has reported a further 822 confirmed cases of Covid-19 this afternoon.

In its latest Covid-19 update, the department has confirmed that eight more people have died, bringing the total number of deaths since the first outbreak of the virus in the North to 688.

The total number of positive cases now stands at 37,216.

Source: Department of Health/Twitter

There are 361 hospital in-patients with Covid-19, and 44 Covid-19 patients in ICU.

Currently, Northern Ireland has 105 active Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes around the counties.

As of midnight on 28 October, the highest daily increase in cases was in Belfast, where a further 166 cases were confirmed compared to the previous day.

Yesterday, there were nine deaths and 840 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Northern Ireland.

Pubs, restaurants and cafés are closed in Northern Ireland until 13 November, with the exception of take-away and delivery services.

Schools in Northern Ireland are due to reopen next Monday on 2 November after closing for two weeks amid a rising incidence of Covid-19.

The closures were brought in earlier this month in response to a rising incidence of cases in the North.