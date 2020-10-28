#Open journalism No news is bad news

Nine deaths and 840 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland’s contact tracing app has been made compatible with equivalent apps in Scotland and Jersey.

By Lauren Boland Wednesday 28 Oct 2020, 2:08 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Nahlik
Image: Shutterstock/Nahlik

NINE NEW DEATHS have been confirmed in Northern Ireland this afternoon, bringing the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the North to 680.

Northern Ireland’s Department of Health has confirmed an additional 840 new cases of Covid-19 in its latest update this afternoon.

The total number of positive cases now stands at 36,394.

There are currently 100 active Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes in the North.

352 patients with Covid-19 are hospitalised, with 44 Covid-19 patients in ICU.

Hospitals in Northern Ireland are operating beyond their current available bed capacity at a 103% occupancy rate.

Yesterday, there were 13 deaths and 722 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland’s contact tracing app, StopCOVID NI, has been made compatible with the equivalent apps in Scotland and Jersey, meaning that if someone travels from Northern Ireland to Scotland or Jersey, the NI app will work with the apps in use in those areas.

Health Minister Robin Swann said that “while people are being advised to travel less at the moment, this compatibility will allow those having to travel for essential reasons to continue to be alerted via the ‘StopCOVID NI’ app while in Scotland or Jersey”.

The Northern Ireland app has already been compatible with the HSE contact tracing app since July.

Schools in Northern Ireland are due to reopen next Monday on 2 November after closing for two weeks amid a rising incidence of Covid-19. 

Pubs, restaurants and cafés remain closed until 13 November, with the exception of take-away and delivery services.

