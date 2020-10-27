13 deaths and 722 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Northern Ireland

THERE HAVE BEEN a further 722 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours.

In an update this afternoon, the NI Department of Health said that a further 13 people have died.

This brings the total number of deaths associated with the disease to 671 and the total number of confirmed cases to 35,554.

Yesterday, there were eight deaths and 727 new cases confirmed in NI. In the Republic, there were 939 cases yesterday and three additional deaths.

Pubs, restaurants and cafes in Northern Ireland are closed until 13 November, except for take-away and delivery services, in a bid to limit the spread of the virus.

Personal services and businesses such as hairdressers and beauty salons were also required to close.

Schools closed for two weeks on 19 October, and are due to reopen on 2 November.