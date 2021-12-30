#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 30 December 2021
Advertisement

Coronavirus: 20,554 new cases confirmed in Ireland as new PCR regime announced

The latest figures were reported by the Department of Health today.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 30 Dec 2021, 7:11 PM
1 hour ago 117,164 Views 215 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5642921
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Updated 1 hour ago

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed an additional 20,554 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland

As of 8am, 619 people were in hospital with the virus, 88 of whom were in intensive care.

Yesterday, 16,428 new cases of the virus were reported. There were 568 people in hospital with the virus on Monday, 93 of whom are in intensive care.

This evening, it was announced that there are to be changes to the testing regiment as well as a shortening of the self-isolation period of those who are Covid positive.

Those with symptoms aged 4-39 years should self-isolate immediately and undertake regular antigen tests rather than booking a PCR test, under the new rules. 

Also, those aged over 13, who have had their booster or are fully vaccinated should self-isolate for seven days from the onset of symptoms. They should only exit isolation after seven days if symptoms have substantially or fully resolved for the final two of those seven days.

Dr Tony Holohan said: “For the fourth time this week, we are reporting Ireland’s highest ever number of confirmed cases of Covid-19.

“The most effective way to minimise the risk of any of us transmitting this virus to others is to avoid mixing indoors with people from other households. I know this is not the advice any one of us wants to hear, particularly in advance of New Year celebrations. However, given the current profile of the disease, it is essential that all of us continue to keep our social contacts as low as possible in the days ahead.” 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In the last 24 hours, 148 people with Covid-19 were either admitted to hospital or received a “detected” test result while in hospital. Hospitalisations at this level are not sustainable and are having a significant impact on our health service, he said.

Holohan added: “It is important to note that these admission figures are increasingly likely to be driven by the surge in Omicron infection which now accounts for over 90% of PCR confirmed cases in Ireland. Over 90% of people in hospital and intensive care with Covid-19 are there for the management of Covid-19; less than 5% of those in hospital or intensive care have ‘incidental’ (asymptomatic, non-infectious) disease.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, said Omicron is far more contagious than previous variants and incidence across the country is now much higher than at any point in the pandemic.

“Because of this, many people, despite being boosted and having taken other measures to protect themselves will be infected with SARS-CoV-2. However, their booster will protect the vast majority from serious illness or hospitalisation, and it will help to protect our health service and critical care capacity,” he said. 

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (215)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie