This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 21 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'You can't really dwell on questions': How Laura Brennan used her terminal cancer to help others

The 26 year-old died of cancer in Limerick yesterday.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 21 Mar 2019, 6:25 AM
1 hour ago 4,584 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4552742
Laura Brennan
Image: Health Service Executive
Laura Brennan
Laura Brennan
Image: Health Service Executive

SIX MONTHS BEFORE her death at the age of 26, Laura Brennan was awarded the first ever Patient Advocacy Medal by the Royal College of Physicians in Ireland.

The medal, presented at the launch of a HPV vaccination programme by the HSE, recognised her advocacy in trying to get more young women to take up the vaccine.

“What Laura has done is immeasurable,” the Royal College of Physicians said at the time.

“The increased uptake rate of 65%… shows that efforts to raise awareness of the importance of the vaccine are working and Laura has greatly contributed to that.”

But for Laura, it almost wasn’t enough.

In a speech that left some at the RHA Gallery in tears, she spoke about how cancer had robbed her of her life, how it would rob her parents of their daughter, how she would never have children, and how the disease continued to get stronger as she got weaker.

“65% isn’t where I want the vaccine rates to be,” she said.

“As you all know, I won’t be happy until as many of our girls are protected as possible and until boys are included in the vaccination programme.

“But at least it’s going in the right direction.”

Positive outlook

Laura first contacted the HSE in September 2017, after she received a diagnosis of terminal cervical cancer at the age of 25.

Although she initially went through treatment and was predicted to have a good chance of recovering, the cancer eventually spread to her lymph nodes.

Her terminal diagnosis came after an incorrect suggestion that she had a possible bacterial infection from a retained tampon, and an incorrect all-clear after cancer was eventually detected.

Two months after receiving the MRI scan that gave her an all-clear, another doctor told her that her cancer had moved to her chest and that palliative care was among her only options.

But rather than waiting to die, Laura remained positive, claiming that even her nurse thought she was “mental” when she was told her cancer had metastased.

“You can’t really dwell on the questions like ‘why did this happen to me?’” she said at the time.

“I’m only 25, this isn’t supposed to happen to women my age. You have to keep positive about everything.”

Laura Brennan Laura Brennan appears in a HPV vaccination campaign video last year Source: HSE

Laura was too old to get the HPV vaccine when it was first rolled out in Irish schools, but became annoyed by misconceptions about cervical cancer and rumours about the vaccine’s safety after her diagnosis.

She recalls how people told her that cervical cancer was one of the best cancers to get because it was so treatable.

“Even if cervical cancer can be treated and cured, the treatment itself is horrendous,” she recalled.

“Nobody would like to see their daughter go through that.”

With that in mind, she became determined to tell her story to every Irish parent who was considering a decision about vaccinating their daughter against HPV.

“This illness is devastating and it’s going to take my life, but the good news is there’s a vaccine that you can get that prevents it,” she said.

“I just wanted parents to know there is an alternative.”

‘I’ll be in pain’

Laura’s campaign started with her appearance in a HSE video last March 2018, when the service rolled out the second phase of its HPV vaccine information campaign.

In the video, she spoke of her previous optimism that her cancer could be cured and of the false hope that there was a “good chance” she could be cured.

“The vaccine saves lives,” she said. “It could have saved mine.”

The video received hugely positive reaction following its launch, and led to Laura’s appearance on The Late Late Show the following month.

Source: The Late Late Show/YouTube

In a frank interview with Ryan Tubridy, she spoke about the reality of living with cancer and her fears about what would happen as her health continued to deteriorate.

“Sometime in the future, there might not be a cure for my cancer and I will be in pain, and I won’t be able to get out of bed,” she said.

I know my parents will take good care of me like they always do – I’m so lucky. But they’ll come up and ask me am I okay, and I’ll be in pain.
I know I’ll tell them I’m grand, or I’ll crack a joke, and they’ll give me a smile back. But in their eyes, I’ll see pain.

After her interview, the World Health Organisation (WHO), invited Laura to bring her advocacy of the HPV vaccine across Europe.

She visited the WHO’s European headquarters in Copenhagen to discuss her work, and consulted with them about how to increase the uptake of the vaccine.

Then in September, as Laura launched the latest stage of the HSE’s vaccination campaign and collected her award from the Royal College of Physicians, the health service revealed the uptake rate had risen to 65%, an increase of 15% in previous year.

Internal Department of Health documents seen by TheJournal.ie regarding the launch reveal how Minister Simon Harris sought to recognise Laura’s contribution to this figure.

Speech notes state how the Minister sought to “acknowledge Laura and her ongoing advocacy work”, while she was also on a list of invited guests who the Minister wanted to meet.

Once again, Laura gave a forthright address to Irish parents to consider the vaccine, reminding them of what her own parents were going through with her.

“You don’t want to have to look into your child’s eyes and tell them you could have saved them from a HPV-related cancer,” she said.

“Because even if it doesn’t end their life, it will leave them damaged for life – damaged from cancer and damaged from treatment.”

Generous spirit

Last week, as Laura’s health continued to deteriorate, the HSE confirmed that parents and children seemed to be getting her message.

Latest figures from the executive showed that the uptake rate for the vaccine had reached 70%, an increase of 20 percentage points in just over two years.

Despite being in the final days of her illness, Laura continued to campaign and express optimism that the trend was continuing upwards.

“I’m thrilled that people are listening… to the reality of what life with cervical cancer is really like and finding out for themselves that this vaccine is safe and effective,” she said.

It wasn’t expected that her death would come just over a week later.

Her passing at University Hospital Limerick was announced by the executive yesterday evening.

Among those to pay tribute to her were Minister for Health Simon Harris, who said the State owed her “a debt of gratitude”, and HSE interim director Anne O’Connor, who recognised the difference her campaigning had made.

“Laura has defined courage and generosity as she supported our work to ensure girls get the HPV vaccine, and are protected from this terrible cancer,” she said. 

“We know that Laura has made a difference, and will have saved lives through her great effort and her tremendous generosity of spirit.”

Her family said she wanted to make a difference, and to use the time that she had to “right what she felt was a great wrong”.

Few believed that time would end so soon.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'An incredible young woman': Tributes paid to HPV vaccine campaigner Laura Brennan
    90,775  44
    2
    		Prisoner escapes from custody while receiving treatment at St James's Hospital in Dublin
    84,492  32
    3
    		Poll: Would you welcome a four-day working week in Ireland?
    78,057  127
    Fora
    1
    		Dunnes stripped the insides of a new Blackrock store before clearing the planning system
    5,194  0
    2
    		'The big enchilada was always breaking America, like so many businesses - and pop groups'
    120  0
    The42
    1
    		Sky Sports News presenter who covered Ireland football internationals passes away aged 47
    80,412  7
    2
    		The Six Nations fixtures for 2020 and 2021 have just been announced
    33,554  34
    3
    		O'Gara linked with French coaching role for World Cup
    29,521  31
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Everyone is talking about Elizabeth Holmes, but are you up to speed on the whole story?
    7,896  0
    2
    		Boy bands and Belfast-bound buses: Derry Girls' 'Take That' episode was a serious hit
    6,287  1
    3
    		Poll: Have you ever had braces?
    6,112  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Court of Appeal to get more judges to deal with backlog of cases
    Court of Appeal to get more judges to deal with backlog of cases
    Supreme Court clears way for US extradition of Dublin man on child pornography charges
    Alleged IRA man goes on trial accused of raping two teenage boys in republican safehouse
    HEALTH
    'You can't really dwell on questions': How Laura Brennan used her terminal cancer to help others
    'You can't really dwell on questions': How Laura Brennan used her terminal cancer to help others
    Love Island contestants to be offered therapy after deaths of two former stars
    Cannabis and cocaine are most common drugs used by people seeking treatment for alcohol abuse
    DRUGS
    Man 'de-arrested' after suspicions of Class A drug possession over Cookstown disco deaths
    Man 'de-arrested' after suspicions of Class A drug possession over Cookstown disco deaths
    Four members of London crime group convicted over supplying drugs linked to chemsex
    New study makes strong link between use of potent cannabis and psychosis
    GARDAí
    Masked men with pipe-like objects threaten security officers and steal cash box at bank
    Masked men with pipe-like objects threaten security officers and steal cash box at bank
    Gsoc notified as gardaí launch investigation into death of man in his 40s
    Gardaí renew appeal for information on second anniversary of Tina Satchwell's disappearance

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie