Wednesday 22 January, 2020
Leader ratings: How did you rate Varadkar and Martin in tonight's live TV debate?

Tonight’s Virgin Media Television debate was hosted by Pat Kenny.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 22 Jan 2020, 10:50 PM
7 minutes ago 4,268 Views 21 Comments
NOTWITHSTANDING THE DEBATE around whether we should be having two-person head-to-head debates at all, we almost certainly saw our next taoiseach in action this evening.

Whether that’s the current holder of the office Leo Varadkar or his opponent Micheál Martin remains to be seen. 

Tonight’s Virgin Media Television debate was hosted by Pat Kenny and is one of four big TV debates we can expect over the next fortnight. 

The leaders of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil clashed over housing, healthcare, pensions and also spoke about what Brexit will mean for this country. But who performed better? 

We’re also giving you a chance to rate how you think veteran broadcaster Pat Kenny performed as moderator of the debate. 

You can rate each out of 10 below (just click ‘rate now’ to compare your take with readers’ average rating) …

Leo Varadkar

6

 

Micheál Martin

6

 

Pat Kenny

6

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

