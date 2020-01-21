Sinn Féin should be excluded from TV election debates, says Micheál Martin

Micheál Martin said that it is right Sinn Féin is excluded from the RTÉ debate.

THE MAIN TV election debates should be limited to Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, Micheál Martin has said.

The Fianna Fail leader was responding to calls from Sinn Féin to be included in the televised showdowns on RTE and Virgin Media One.

Buoyed by two strong opinion poll showings in recent days, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald criticised the broadcasters for limiting the debates to head-to-heads between Martin and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Last night, an Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll recorded a significant surge in support for Sinn Féin, putting the party on 21% compared to Fianna Fáil at 25% and Fine Gael at 23%.

Responding on a visit to Longford today, Martin said Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael were the only two parties that could lead the next government.

“I don’t think we should be deciding these issues on opinion polls,” he said.

“I said last Sunday that there would be an opinion poll this week and it would very much be different to the opinion poll we had at the weekend, and we’ll have other opinion polls that will be different as well.”

“The only two parties that can lead a government in my view are Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil. The only party that can actually lead an alternative government is Fianna Fáil – we’re the only party that can bring about a change of government, with other parties I acknowledge,” he added.

“And I think it is legitimate that there would be a head-to-head debate between myself and Leo Varadkar in terms of putting an option to the people in terms of the type of governments we would lead.”

Doherty hits out against RTE and Virgin Media for not including Mary Lou McDonald in the televised debates between Leo Varadkar and Micheal Martin pic.twitter.com/GAFgzygtBs — Christina Finn (@christinafinn8) January 21, 2020 Source: Christina Finn /Twitter

McDonald has characterised the decision to confine the debates to the two leaders as undemocratic.

“Huge numbers of people will never vote for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael – they just won’t, they vote for other parties – and I think in the interest of a debate that is genuinely is a debate you have to include those voices,” she said earlier this week.

“There is no difference between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael – Micheal Martin and Leo Varadkar differ on very, very little, and have been in government together in their confidence-and-supply arrangement for the past four years, so you’re asking the two arms of that government to debate with each other on the decisions they took together and the consequences people are living with.”

Today, as Sinn Féin launched its plans for a united Ireland, Pearse Doherty targeted RTÉ for criticism.

“They want a head-to-head between Leo and his buddy Micheál. What an insult to the licence payers. So I say to RTÉ – what are you afraid of? This election is not and never was a two-horse race and RTÉ is doing a shameful disservice to the Irish public by trying to frame it that way,” he said.

“This will be nothing but a fake debate between two parties who have effectively been in government over the last four years.”

RTÉ has said other party leaders would face off during a debate on Claire Byrne Live on 27 January.

Virgin Media Television has also argued that coverage is in accordance with BAI guidelines, and was allocated on the basis of party performance in the 2016 general election and the local elections in 2019.

With reporting from Dominic McGrath and Christina Finn