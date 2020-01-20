This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Opinion poll: Just four points between three parties as FF tops, FG drops and SF climbs

The Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll surveyed voters last week as the election was called.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 20 Jan 2020, 10:11 PM
1 hour ago 17,308 Views 102 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4973183
The poll suggests it's all to play for.
The poll suggests it's all to play for.
The poll suggests it's all to play for.

A NEW OPINION poll has just four percentage points between the three largest political parties ahead of the 8 February general election. 

The Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll was published this evening and puts Fianna Fáil on support of 25%, Fine Gael at 23% and Sinn Féin at 21%. 

The previous poll in the same series was published over three months ago and today’s poll shows a decline in support of 6 percentage points for Fine Gael since then. 

By contrast, Fianna Fáil has remained the same while Sinn Féin has climbed by 7 percentage points. 

The state of the parties – when undecided voters are excluded – is:

  • Fianna Fáil – 25% (no change)
  • Fine Gael – 23% (down six)
  • Sinn Féin – 21% (up seven)
  • Labour – 5% (down one)
  • Independents/others – 18% (no change)
  • Green Party – 8% (no change)
  • Solidarity-PBP – 2% (up one)
  • Social Democrats 2% (up one) 

The drop in support for Fine Gael is mirrored by a sharp decline in satisfaction with the government which has fallen from 42% in October to 27% now.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s personal satisfaction rating has fallen from 51% to 35%. 

The poll is based on a survey of 1,2000 eligible voters and was taken last week after the general election was called. 

It contrasts with a separate opinion poll published on Sunday by the Sunday Times/Behaviour & Attitudes which gave Fianna Fáil a 12-point lead ahead.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (102)

