Opinion poll: Just four points between three parties as FF tops, FG drops and SF climbs

The poll suggests it's all to play for.

A NEW OPINION poll has just four percentage points between the three largest political parties ahead of the 8 February general election.

The Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll was published this evening and puts Fianna Fáil on support of 25%, Fine Gael at 23% and Sinn Féin at 21%.

The previous poll in the same series was published over three months ago and today’s poll shows a decline in support of 6 percentage points for Fine Gael since then.

By contrast, Fianna Fáil has remained the same while Sinn Féin has climbed by 7 percentage points.

The state of the parties – when undecided voters are excluded – is:

Fianna Fáil – 25% (no change)

Fine Gael – 23% (down six)

Sinn Féin – 21% (up seven)

Labour – 5% (down one)

Independents/others – 18% (no change)

Green Party – 8% (no change)

Solidarity-PBP – 2% (up one)

Social Democrats 2% (up one)

The drop in support for Fine Gael is mirrored by a sharp decline in satisfaction with the government which has fallen from 42% in October to 27% now.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s personal satisfaction rating has fallen from 51% to 35%.

The poll is based on a survey of 1,2000 eligible voters and was taken last week after the general election was called.

It contrasts with a separate opinion poll published on Sunday by the Sunday Times/Behaviour & Attitudes which gave Fianna Fáil a 12-point lead ahead.