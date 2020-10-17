Government leaders to meet later today amid hesitance to move to Level 5

THE THREE COALITION party leaders, along with the Ministers for Health, Finance, and Public Expenditure, are to meet later today to discuss public health advice to move to Level 5 restrictions.

The Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan will meet alongside Stephen Donnelly, Paschal Donohue, and Michael McGrath to consider advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) to impose Level 5 restrictions around the country.

It is understood there is some hesitance in government to immediately move to Level 5, with suggestions to adopt Level 4 restrictions first and move to Level 5 if necessary.

Cabinet would need to meet before a final decision is taken, but there are no current plans for Cabinet to meet today.

NPHET has recommended that the government moves Ireland into Level 5 for the second time in two weeks.

If NPHET’s advice is followed, the Level 5 restrictions would last for a six week period.

Yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that the government would give “active consideration” to NPHET’s recommendation to move to Level 5.

Martin, speaking from Brussels, said that “the situation is very serious and we will need further action in relation to this”.

“Obviously this is very serious advice that we’ve received. It has to be considered properly. And people have to be given clear clarity around it and that’s why we are going to meet tomorrow in the first instance,” Martin said.

Speaking to Brendan O’Connor on RTÉ One this morning, Professor of Biochemistry at Trinity, Luke O’Neill, said that the government has “the most difficult decision so far coming up this weekend”.

O’Neill said that “more restrictions” would be likely and the government will “have to do something to get the numbers down”.

However, he said that Level 5 restrictions posed challenges, and particularly that the 5km restriction on exercise around one’s home was a “tricky one”.

Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan have already moved to Level 4 restrictions due to a high rate of cases in the three counties.

Around the country, tighter restrictions have been imposed on household visits which require that no visits be made to other homes, except for essential reasons like childcare.

What would Level 5 look like?

Under Level 5 restrictions, most social activities would be stopped or significantly limited.

In addition to no visitors being allowed to homes or gardens, no social or family gatherings would be allowed to take place in other environments.

Organised indoor and outdoor gatherings, such as cultural events, would not be permitted, and nor would any group sport training or matches.

Religious services would be held online, but places of worship can remain open for individual prayer.

Up to 10 mourners would be allowed at a funeral, and up to six guests at a wedding.

Bars, cafés, restaurants and pubs will remain limited to take away or delivery services only.

Only essential retail would be allowed to open, with services such as hairdressers and barbers required to close.

The existing framework does not lay out how schools, creches and colleges would be affected by Level 5 restrictions. Instead, it stipulates that recommendations would be “based on situation and evidence at time”.