#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Friday 16 October 2020
Advertisement

NPHET has recommended moving the entire country to Level 5 for six weeks

The government will now have to decide if it will accept NPHET’s recommendation.

By Sean Murray Friday 16 Oct 2020, 12:06 PM
15 minutes ago 24,277 Views 90 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5235126
Dr Tony Holohan (left) with Dr Ronan Glynn at yesterday's briefing.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Dr Tony Holohan (left) with Dr Ronan Glynn at yesterday's briefing.
Dr Tony Holohan (left) with Dr Ronan Glynn at yesterday's briefing.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

THE NATIONAL PUBLIC Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has recommended to the government that the country be moved to Level 5 for a period of six weeks, senior sources have told TheJournal.ie.

It comes less than two weeks after NPHET first recommended the move to Level 5, which the government rejected.

Speaking on Wednesday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that the country was not ready to move to Level 5 at that point, stating that preparations to support businesses would be required ahead of such a move. 

Martin cited the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) announced in the Budget and it is understood that further work is ongoing to assess the impact of a nationwide move to Level 4 or 5. 

However, border counties Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan were moved to Level 4 this morning as part of efforts to stem the high case numbers in these counties.

The development comes after NPHET last night delivered a sobering assessment of the current spread of Covid-19, with Chief Medical Office Dr Tony Holohan saying the disease “was not in control”. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The chair of chair NPHET’s Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group Professor Philip Nolan said last night that the current trajectory of the virus increase would see 1,800-2,200 cases a day, and over 400 people with in hospital with Covid-19 by Halloween.

Professor Nolan also said that hospitalisations are “increasing exponentially, in fact, increasing exponentially faster than we projected 14 days ago”.

With reporting from Rónán Duffy, Cónal Thomas

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (90)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie