NPHET has recommended moving the entire country to Level 5 for six weeks

THE NATIONAL PUBLIC Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has recommended to the government that the country be moved to Level 5 for a period of six weeks, senior sources have told TheJournal.ie.

It comes less than two weeks after NPHET first recommended the move to Level 5, which the government rejected.

Speaking on Wednesday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that the country was not ready to move to Level 5 at that point, stating that preparations to support businesses would be required ahead of such a move.

Martin cited the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) announced in the Budget and it is understood that further work is ongoing to assess the impact of a nationwide move to Level 4 or 5.

However, border counties Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan were moved to Level 4 this morning as part of efforts to stem the high case numbers in these counties.

The development comes after NPHET last night delivered a sobering assessment of the current spread of Covid-19, with Chief Medical Office Dr Tony Holohan saying the disease “was not in control”.

The chair of chair NPHET’s Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group Professor Philip Nolan said last night that the current trajectory of the virus increase would see 1,800-2,200 cases a day, and over 400 people with in hospital with Covid-19 by Halloween.

Professor Nolan also said that hospitalisations are “increasing exponentially, in fact, increasing exponentially faster than we projected 14 days ago”.

With reporting from Rónán Duffy, Cónal Thomas