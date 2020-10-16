#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Friday 16 October 2020
Advertisement

Coronavirus: Three deaths and 1,000 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 16 Oct 2020, 5:37 PM
49 minutes ago 56,422 Views 132 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5235393

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed 1,000 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 47,427*.

A further three patients diagnosed with Covid-19 have died. There have been 1,841 deaths of patients with the disease in Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of the cases notified today, analysis by the HPSC shows:

  • 478 are men and 520 are women
  • 71% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 31 years old
  • 254 in Dublin, 102 in Meath, 88 in Cork, 81 in Cavan, 75 in Galway and the remaining 400 cases are spread across 20 counties.

As of 2pm today, 246 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. There have been 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “Case numbers are continuing to rise.

Right now, we need everyone to cut their social contacts to an absolute minimum. Every time you physically interact with another person, you are providing an opportunity for the virus to spread.

Over 100,000 tests have been completed in the last seven days, with 17,758 in the last 24 hours. There is a test positivity rate of 7% over the last seven days, which compares to an overall positivity rate of 3.7%.

The 14-day case incidence rate per county is as follows:

Counties 16 october Source: HPSC

Level 5 recommendation

It emerged earlier that NPHET has recommended that government move to Level 5 restrictions for six weeks, based on the latest epidemiological evidence. 

Last night, Professor Philip Nolan said that if current trends about how the virus is spreading don’t change, that there will be between 1,800-2,200 cases a day and 400 Covid-19 cases in hospital in just two weeks’ time.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that the government would give this “serious advice” by NPHET “good consideration”. 

“It has to be considered properly. And people have to be given clear clarity around it and that’s why we are going to meet tomorrow in the first instance,” Martin said. 

The Taoiseach is currently in Brussels for a meeting of the European Council. 

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of two confirmed cases.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (132)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie