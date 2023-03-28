Gardaí and DAA share leaflets warning people not to fly drones near Dublin Airport

GARDAÍ AND THE DAA have begun distributing information leaflets to homes and businesses near Dublin Airport to combat the illegal use of drones in the area after flights were disrupted several times in recent months.

The leaflet highlights the dangers of the unauthorised flying of drones within 5km of the airport and urges anybody who sees someone doing this to report them to An Garda Siochana immediately.

Dublin Airport has been closed six times in the past two months as a result of drones entering the airspace, causing diversions of multiple flights and thousands of passengers to be delayed.

Sinn Féin’s Louise O’Reilly accused Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan of being “found sleeping at the wheel” due to delays in tackling the issue before an anti-drone system was announced for the airport two weeks ago.

Peter Kearney, CEO of the Irish Aviation Authority, said that the leaflets are part of an ongoing safety campaign carried out by his organisation, the DAA and Gardaí.

“Unauthorised operation of a drone in this area is reckless and dangerous and potentially puts the lives of passengers and aircraft crews at risk. The illegal use of drones may result in prosecution resulting in a prison sentence,” he said.

Advertisement

DAA One side of the leaflet being distributed in North Dublin. DAA

Kenny Jacobs, CEO of DAA, the operator of Dublin Airport, added: “We strongly urge drone owners to follow the strict regulations on the operation of drones to avoid any disruption to our passengers and airline partners.”

“The drone detection system in place at Dublin Airport, allied with new counter drone technology once deployed, allows us to focus on our top priorities in aviation, namely safety and security,” he said.

Jacobs stated previously that the drone technology would allow airport staff to detect drones better as well as take control of them and either cause them to land or send them back to the area they took off from.

Other systems were considered for use at Dublin Airport, known as kinetic systems, but were ruled out as they were deemed to be legally complex and involve physically capturing drones.

Damage or destruction of a drone using nets, projectiles or other drones carry risks, Cabinet was told earlier this month, raising concerns about property damage claims.

DAA DAA

Jacobs has also called for longer sentences for people caught sending drones towards the airport.

Such prosecutions carry a maximum sentence of seven years.