Government to ask Dublin Airport Authority to buy technology to counter nuisance drones

THE GOVERNMENT WILL be asked to approve plans to appoint the Dublin Airport Authority (daa) as the operator of counter-drone technology at Dublin Airport.

Flight activity at the Airport was briefly suspended last Thursday due to drone activity, the sixth such disruption in as many weeks.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan came in for scathing criticism from Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary last week, when the airline boss said that anti-drone technology is a “reasonably easy” solution that would only cost around €100,000.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan and Junior Minister Jack Chambers will today ask Cabinet to task daa with purchasing counter drone technology.

Ministers will also be asked to consider plans to conduct a wider examination of the need of counter drone technology to protect key state infrastructure such as other airports, energy generation and transmission facilities, defence forces facilities, Government buildings and water infrastructure.

It is understood an existing state agency will be tasked with leading this work.

Following the decision today, there will be a short period where training is undertaken and the technology is delivered to Dublin Airport.

No primary legislation is required to enable its use at the airport, it is believed.

Operations at Dublin Airport have been suspended on six separate occasions since late January, resulting in safety risks to aviation, diverted and delayed flights and severe disruption to passenger journeys.

Chambers yesterday told Newstalk’s Hard Shoulder that Dublin Airport should have the counter-drone technology in place within “a number of weeks”.

In a statement this evening, daa CEO Kenny Jacobs said: “We are glad the State has made a decision on this important issue. Given this is a state-wide issue, we remain of the view that the ultimate owners of this must be An Garda Síochána or the Department of Defence.

“However, we are already progressing this at pace in the interests of the public safety and to prevent travel disruption. Exact timelines cannot be confirmed just yet given the requirement to identify and procure the most suitable technology, engage with the Irish Aviation Authority on its use and train those that will ultimately deploy it.”

Advertisement

He added: “But we are moving very quickly, and we will have this technology in place as soon as possible.”

Education

Separately tomorrow, Education Minister Norma Foley will update Cabinet today on the new primary curriculum framework which sets out that children will spend more time learning foreign languages, science, technology and their wellbeing.

The new primary curriculum compiled by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) is due to be published this week.

It maps out an overhaul of the curriculum which will see children in third class onwards spending one hour a week to learn a language that is not English or Irish.

There is a new focus on science, technology, engineering and maths education, while children will spend up to three hours per week on wellbeing programmes.

With much debate centered around the role religion plays in out national schools, the subject is to be reduced by half an hour, to two hours per week, with students also set to be taught ethical and multi-belief education.

In addition, Justice Minister Harris will seek Government approval today give the go-ahead to a major student accommodation project at DCU.

An allocation of €40 million will go towards building the new 405 bed building on campus, with 30% of the project to be ring fenced for students from a disadvantaged area at a reduced rent.

The minister will also confirm work is ongoing with UCD, Trinity and UCC on similar projects and he expects to revert to Government with further proposals shortly.

The Minister will state this policy will help more student access accommodation and also relieve some of the pressures in the housing market.

Similar Government support has been provided for University of Limerick, University of Galway and Maynooth University, with Government approval provided for these projects in November.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will ask Cabinet to sign off on the Health (Amendment) Bill 2023, which will abolish the statutory public inpatient charges of €80 per day, up to a maximum of €800 in a year.

The measure, which was announced in last year’s budget, will mean people will no longer be charged when accessing public inpatient care in our public hospitals.