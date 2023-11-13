Poll: Have you ever attended a League of Ireland match?

SUNDAY’S FAI CUP final between St Patrick’s Athletic and Bohemians saw a record attendance, with some 48,000 fans packing the Aviva.

The previous record stood for 78 years – 41,238 watched Shamrock Rovers beat Bohs in the 1945 FAI Cup final at Dalymount Park.

The League of Ireland has experienced a surge in popularity over recent years. Attendance at the season after Covid restrictions were lifted was up 29% compared to 2019.

