Monday 13 November 2023
Bryan Keane/INPHO Pats lift the cup after Sunday's final.
Poll: Have you ever attended a League of Ireland match?

Sunday’s final saw record attendance.
SUNDAY’S FAI CUP final between St Patrick’s Athletic and Bohemians saw a record attendance, with some 48,000 fans packing the Aviva.

The previous record stood for 78 years – 41,238 watched Shamrock Rovers beat Bohs in the 1945 FAI Cup final at Dalymount Park.

The League of Ireland has experienced a surge in popularity over recent years. Attendance at the season after Covid restrictions were lifted was up 29% compared to 2019.

So today we’re asking: Have you ever attended a League of Ireland match?


Poll Results:

No (931)
Yes (859)


Author
Nicky Ryan
nicky@thejournal.ie
@NickyRyan_
