This is seen as something of a Leap Year tradition.

This is seen as something of a Leap Year tradition.

THIS FEBRUARY IS going to be a day longer than the last one. And the one before that. And the one before that. But not the one before that.

This month has 29 days because it’s a leap year.

There’s a bunch of reasons dating back centuries as to how we’ve come to have an extra day in February every four years, but that’s not what this quiz is about.

This quiz is about whether or not these Leap Year traditions are real. Best of luck!