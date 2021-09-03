Leaving Cert: Here's when all the CAO offers will be released – and when they must be accepted

LEAVING CERT RESULTS were released this morning and the number of students achieving top grades rose significantly.

The record breaking results are set to lead to a further spike in CAO points for college courses when the first round of offers is released next week.

Here’s a timeline of what happens next for the approximately 61,000 students who got their results today.

The next big date on the horizon is next Tuesday 7 September when the Central Applications Office (CAO) will release the first round of places in college, university or another educational institution.

The offers will be available on each students’ CAO application portal and they will also be issued by email and text, if the student has selected this option.

The window for accepting round one offers closes at 3pm on Monday 13 September.

The release of the first round of offers will reveal the impact that this year’s sharp increase in results has had on the amount of points required for courses.

The CAO’s ‘available place’ facility will open at 12 noon on Wednesday 8 September. Students can use the facility to make a CAO application for places on courses that have not yet been filled.

The places are open both to new CAO applicants as well as those who are already in the system. New applicants can apply to any available course that interests them for a fee of €45. Those already in the CAO system can add ‘available place’ courses to their list of preference for no fee.

Round two offers will be made available online at 10am on Monday 20 September. The window for accepting offers in round two is much shorter than in round one, it will close at 3pm on Wednesday 22 September.

Round three offers will be issued at 10am on Tuesday 28 September. Once again, students will only have a few days to accept the offers as the window will close at 3pm on Thursday 30 September.

Round four offers will be available online at 10am on Tuesday 5 October and the deadline for acceptance will arrive at 3pm on Thursday 7 October.

Round five offers will be made available at 10am on Tuesday 12 October and the window for acceptance will close at 3pm on Thursday 14 October and the CAO offer season officially ends.

Appeals

The window for applying to view scripts will be open from 5pm on Tuesday 7 September until 8pm the following day.

Students will then be able to see their exam scripts on Saturday 11 September. Schools also have the chance to offer an additional session for students to view exam scripts in the morning on Sunday 12 September.

Students who availed of both the exams and the accredited grades process can appeal grades in either process. While students who sat either only exams or received only accredited grades can only apply for an appeal through their respective method of grading.

Students can apply to appeal their results from 9am Saturday 11 September until 12pm Monday 13 September.

The release of Leaving Cert appeals results has yet to be confirmed along with the opening of registration for Higher Education Institutions.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The CAO application facility for 2022 will open on Friday 5 November.

Additional reporting by Emma Taggart.