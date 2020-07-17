'We live in extraordinary circumstances': Education minister defends delay to Leaving Cert results

Minister for Edcucation Norma Foley expressed sympathy with students following the news

THE MINISTER FOR Education has said that delaying the release of this year’s Leaving Certificate results will allow the process to be carried out with integrity.

Norma Foley also sought to reassure students who were anxious about the later release of this year’s results, claiming they will have a full opportunity to take up a course in the next academic year.

Opposition parties have criticised the government’s announcement last night that this year’s results will not be available until 7 September, with the first round of CAO offers coming four days later.

An opportunity for students to appeal their Calculated Grades will not begin until 14 September, just days before many college courses around the country begin.

And speaking on Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio One this morning, Foley would not say when the second round of CAO offers, which would potentially allow students to take up a course that they missed out on in the first round, would begin.

“I’ve every confidence that… the students will have maximum opportunity to take up offers that they might wish to take up,” she said.

The minister also defended the quick turnaround time between courses being offered and their commencement that would now occur as a result of the delayed results.

Although acknowledging that the time-frame would be short and that it would be a stressful time for students and parents, Foley said that “we are living in extraordinary circumstances”.

“I’ve dealt with students all my life and I know it’s a time of high anxiety, but there is an assurance here that the process is continuing as it should continue,” she said.

Last night, Sinn Féin spokesperson on Education Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said the decision was a blow to students and to their families.

“This is yet another example of a Department stumbling from crisis to crisis,” he said.

“This is a hugely disappointing turn of events for students and it adds to the uncertainty, stress and anxiety they have had to face during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Labour’s spokesperson on Further, Higher Education, Innovation and Research, Senator Annie Hoey said the government had questions to answer over its decision.

““Students have had a really raw deal due to the Covid crisis and have unnecessarily suffered on account of poor decision making and weak leadership in relation to the Leaving Cert,” she said.

“The Minister needs to give them the answers they need in order to allow them to properly plan the next stage of their lives.”