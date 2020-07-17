This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 17 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We live in extraordinary circumstances': Education minister defends delay to Leaving Cert results

The publication of this year’s results will not be available until 7 September.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 17 Jul 2020, 9:00 AM
45 minutes ago 5,738 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5152752
Minister for Edcucation Norma Foley expressed sympathy with students following the news
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Minister for Edcucation Norma Foley expressed sympathy with students following the news
Minister for Edcucation Norma Foley expressed sympathy with students following the news
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

THE MINISTER FOR Education has said that delaying the release of this year’s Leaving Certificate results will allow the process to be carried out with integrity.

Norma Foley also sought to reassure students who were anxious about the later release of this year’s results, claiming they will have a full opportunity to take up a course in the next academic year. 

Opposition parties have criticised the government’s announcement last night that this year’s results will not be available until 7 September, with the first round of CAO offers coming four days later.

An opportunity for students to appeal their Calculated Grades will not begin until 14 September, just days before many college courses around the country begin.

And speaking on Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio One this morning, Foley would not say when the second round of CAO offers, which would potentially allow students to take up a course that they missed out on in the first round, would begin. 

“I’ve every confidence that… the students will have maximum opportunity to take up offers that they might wish to take up,” she said.

The minister also defended the quick turnaround time between courses being offered and their commencement that would now occur as a result of the delayed results.

Although acknowledging that the time-frame would be short and that it would be a stressful time for students and parents, Foley said that “we are living in extraordinary circumstances”.

Related Read

28.05.20 Over 98% of Leaving Cert students sign up for Calculated Grades system

“I’ve dealt with students all my life and I know it’s a time of high anxiety, but there is an assurance here that the process is continuing as it should continue,” she said.

Last night, Sinn Féin spokesperson on Education Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said the decision was a blow to students and to their families.

“This is yet another example of a Department stumbling from crisis to crisis,” he said.

“This is a hugely disappointing turn of events for students and it adds to the uncertainty, stress and anxiety they have had to face during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Labour’s spokesperson on Further, Higher Education, Innovation and Research, Senator Annie Hoey said the government had questions to answer over its decision.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

““Students have had a really raw deal due to the Covid crisis and have unnecessarily suffered on account of poor decision making and weak leadership in relation to the Leaving Cert,” she said.

“The Minister needs to give them the answers they need in order to allow them to properly plan the next stage of their lives.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie