# Quiz
Quiz: How much do you know about Macbeth?
It’s due to be examined on the Leaving Cert English Paper Two this week.
6 minutes ago

IN CASE YOU’VE been living under a rock, the Leaving Cert is getting underway this week, starting as usual with English Paper One.

All students will sit that paper on Wednesday morning, and after two exams for optional subjects (home economics and geography) all candidates will file back into their exam venue for English Paper Two on Thursday afternoon.

Paper Two features, among other things, a Shakespeare play, which this year is the tragedy of Macbeth.

All this is a convoluted way of saying that this week’s quiz is about Macbeth. So, if you’re a Leaving Cert student, it technically counts as study. But we take no responsibility if an online quiz doesn’t translate to a H1.

Where is Macbeth set?
England
Ireland

Scotland
Wales
Who's the other 'Mac' character in the play?
Macdowd
Macdunn

Macdonald
Macduff
Which one of these is NOT a quote from the play?
'Screw your courage to the sticking place'
'To be or not to be, that is the question'

'Tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow creeps in this petty pace from day to day'
'Double, double, toil and trouble, fire burn and cauldron bubble'
It's considered bad luck to utter the name 'Macbeth' in a theatre. What is generally used to refer to the play instead?
The Scottish play
The bloody play

The tragedy
Ye olde playe
According to Patrick Stewart, anyone who has played Macbeth (which includes Stewart himself - how handy) can say the word aloud all they like. Which of these Irish actors has portrayed Macbeth?
Paul Mescal
Colin Farrell

Michael Fassbender
All of the above
How many witches are there?
One
Two

Three
Four
Who is NOT dead by the end of the play (spoiler alert, I guess, but if you haven't read a 400-year-old play that's on you)?
Duncan
Macbeth

Lady Macbeth
Macduff
Why can Macduff kill Macbeth, even though it was prophecised that 'none of woman born shall harm Macbeth?'
Macduff was born by Caesarian section
Macduff's birth mother was a goddess

Macduff is actually a vision of Lady Macbeth and not a real person
Macduff was an orphan
Finish this line from Lady Macbeth: 'Out, damned ___!'
Stain
Spot

Husband
Sword
Who is crowned king at the end of the play?
Macduff
Malcolm

Fleance
Donalbain
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Macdumb
Toil and trouble plagues you!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Banquo
A plague upon your knowledge!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Witches
Not bad!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Macdeece
Something clever this way comes
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Macbeth
Something scholarly this way comes! Just don't let all this power go to your head, or who knows what might happen
Share your result:

