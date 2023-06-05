Quiz: How much do you know about Macbeth?

IN CASE YOU’VE been living under a rock, the Leaving Cert is getting underway this week, starting as usual with English Paper One.

All students will sit that paper on Wednesday morning, and after two exams for optional subjects (home economics and geography) all candidates will file back into their exam venue for English Paper Two on Thursday afternoon.

Paper Two features, among other things, a Shakespeare play, which this year is the tragedy of Macbeth.

All this is a convoluted way of saying that this week’s quiz is about Macbeth. So, if you’re a Leaving Cert student, it technically counts as study. But we take no responsibility if an online quiz doesn’t translate to a H1.

Where is Macbeth set? England Ireland

Scotland Wales Who's the other 'Mac' character in the play? Macdowd Macdunn

Macdonald Macduff Which one of these is NOT a quote from the play? Alamy 'Screw your courage to the sticking place' 'To be or not to be, that is the question'

'Tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow creeps in this petty pace from day to day' 'Double, double, toil and trouble, fire burn and cauldron bubble' It's considered bad luck to utter the name 'Macbeth' in a theatre. What is generally used to refer to the play instead? Shutterstock The Scottish play The bloody play

The tragedy Ye olde playe According to Patrick Stewart, anyone who has played Macbeth (which includes Stewart himself - how handy) can say the word aloud all they like. Which of these Irish actors has portrayed Macbeth? Alamy Paul Mescal Colin Farrell

Michael Fassbender All of the above How many witches are there? One Two

Three Four Who is NOT dead by the end of the play (spoiler alert, I guess, but if you haven't read a 400-year-old play that's on you)? Shutterstock Duncan Macbeth

Lady Macbeth Macduff Why can Macduff kill Macbeth, even though it was prophecised that 'none of woman born shall harm Macbeth?' Macduff was born by Caesarian section Macduff's birth mother was a goddess

Macduff is actually a vision of Lady Macbeth and not a real person Macduff was an orphan Finish this line from Lady Macbeth: 'Out, damned ___!' Stain Spot

Husband Sword Who is crowned king at the end of the play? Macduff Malcolm

Who is crowned king at the end of the play? Macduff Malcolm

Fleance Donalbain