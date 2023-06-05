Quiz: How much do you know about Macbeth?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
IN CASE YOU’VE been living under a rock, the Leaving Cert is getting underway this week, starting as usual with English Paper One.
All students will sit that paper on Wednesday morning, and after two exams for optional subjects (home economics and geography) all candidates will file back into their exam venue for English Paper Two on Thursday afternoon.
Paper Two features, among other things, a Shakespeare play, which this year is the tragedy of Macbeth.
All this is a convoluted way of saying that this week’s quiz is about Macbeth. So, if you’re a Leaving Cert student, it technically counts as study. But we take no responsibility if an online quiz doesn’t translate to a H1.
