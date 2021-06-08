Poll: Do you still have the 'Leaving Cert nightmare'?

THE LEAVING CERT exams will start for almost 60,000 students tomorrow.

The exams were upended for the second year in a row due to the pandemic – students had a choice of sitting the exams and/or receiving accredited grades. More than 90% opted to do both and candidates will be credited with the better of the two results.

Education Minister Norma Foley has praised the “remarkable resilience and goodwill” of the students sitting exams in such unprecedented circumstances.

The Leaving Cert is stressful enough – without throwing a pandemic into the mix. So much so that many people still have nightmares they’re sitting the exams years after the fact.

We want to know: Do you still have the ‘Leaving Cert nightmare’ (or whatever equivalent exam you took)?

