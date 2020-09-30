Leaving Cert: About 6,500 students set to receive higher grades after coding error

EDUCATION MINISTER NORMA Foley has said that about 7,200 Leaving Cert grades have been affected by the errors in the Leaving Cert calculated grades system.

Foley was speaking at a briefing this evening after it was revealed by Taoiseach Micheál Martin earlier today that two errors were identified in the system, one identified by private company Polymetrica and the second by Department of Education officials.

Speaking this evening, Foley said some students received a higher grade than they should have while some students received a lower grade.

The minister said that those who received a higher grade “will not be affected in any way” and that those who were marked down “will have their proper grade restored”.

“When all our checks are completed, we will issue the corrected results to the students affected as soon as it is possible to do so. Every student will be contacted by text message and informed whether they are impacted or not,” she said.

The precise number of students who will receive higher grades will not be available until the process is completed, but it is likely to be in the region of 6,500. No student will receive a reduced grade in any subject as a result of this process.

Students received Leaving Cert results on 7 September that were based on calculated grades rather than the traditional Leaving Cert Exams.

The process involved using a student’s Junior Certificate grades along with the input of their teachers to predict what they may have received if they sat the traditional exam.

Third-level placements have already been offered to thousands of students based on grades – some of which the government has accepted may have been subject to a standardisation error.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The Taoiseach’s revelation earlier today came following a Dáil question by Labour leader Alan Kelly TD, with Kelly later calling the errors “a cock-up”.

The party’s education spokesperson Áodháin Ó Ríordáin has said that Foley must “make a comprehensive statement in the Dáil” on the matter and answer questions from TDs.

The Taoiseach has said that the minister will make a statement to the Dáil on the matter.

More to follow