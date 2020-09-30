#Open journalism No news is bad news

Taoiseach: Two errors identified in Leaving Cert Calculated Grades system

Education Minister Norma Foley will make a comprehensive statement on the matter later today.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 30 Sep 2020, 1:15 PM
10 minutes ago 3,566 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5218769
Taoiseach Micheál Martin in the Dáil this afternoon.
Image: OIreachtas.ie
Taoiseach Micheál Martin in the Dáil this afternoon.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin in the Dáil this afternoon.
Image: OIreachtas.ie

TAOISEACH MICHEÁl MARTIN has said that two errors have been identified in the Leaving Cert calculated grades system. 

Martin told the Dáil of the issue this afternoon and said Education Minister Norma Foley will make a comprehensive statement on the matter later today. 

“The Department of Education and Skills has found to my understanding two errors in the Leaving Cert 2020 Calculated Grades. My understanding is that the Minister for Education will be making a comprehensive statement today in relation to this,” the Taoiseach said.

“In terms of what has occurred, the measures taken to rectify that, the rechecking of that process, and bringing in independent external evaluation.”

The Taoiseach added that some students may have received higher results as a result of the errors. 

“The priority has to be the students themselves, in terms of how they received this information, the students who may have received grade upgrades in terms of some of their grades as a result of these errors, they have to be communicated with first,” he said.

The Taoiseach provided the details after Labour leader Alan Kelly had asked if any problems had been identified with the system. 

Kelly said it appeared to his colleague Aodhán Ó Riordáin TD that some education officials had “gone to ground” and he asked the Taoiseach was there a reason for this. 

“Our education spokesperson has been following up with quite an amount of students who were appealing Leaving Cert results. But the Department of Education seems to have gone to ground all of a sudden, so I’m just wondering if there’s some issue here, that we need to know about?,” Kelly asked the Taoiseach.

“Have we date for when the appeals will be known? Is it true that there’s going to be a helpline as commenced today at four o’clock? And are there any truth in suggestions that there may have been further issues or indeed errors, found in the way in which the grades have been calculated?”

More to follow

