Sunday 13 June 2021
Quiz: How well do you remember Leaving Cert syllabus?

This year’s Leaving Certificate exams kicked off this week.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 13 Jun 2021, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 16,926 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5461836
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images

THIS YEAR’S LEAVING Certificate kicked off on Wednesday with some 55,000 taking exams over the coming weeks. 

This year, students had a choice of whether to sit an exam in each subject or receive a calculated grade, to be known this year as an SEC-Accredited Grade.

With exams in full swing, memories of your own Leaving Cert experiences may have come flooding back this week. Why not test your knowledge on how much you remember from your studies. 

Try our quiz… 

First up, what is this?
B Calkins/Shutterstock
A differential equation
A theorem

A quadratic equation
A longitudinal experiment
Over to English, who does Lady Macbeth frame for the murder of Duncan?
JasaShmasa/Shutterstock
Duncan's drunken chamberlains
Malcolm and Donalbain

Macbeth
The porter
Finish the title of this Sylvia Plath poem: "Black ______ in Rainy Weather”
Olga Popova/Shutterstock
Book
Look

Luck
Rook
Home Economics up next. What is the main type of protein found in eggs?
LightField Studios/Shutterstock
Ovotransferrin
Lysozyme

Ovalbumin
Flavoprotein
Now some Irish. “Tá scrúduithe na hArdteistiméireachta díreach críochnaithe agat féin agus ba mhaith leat cóisir a bheith agat i do theach.”
Happy Stock Photo/Shutterstock
Going on a sixth year holiday
Having a house party

Moving away for college
Studying for the Leaving Cert
Next up, geography. Where does a stalactite form?
David Fitzell/Shutterstock
From the ceiling of a cave
On the floor of a cave
The atmosphere is the...
cigdem/Shutterstock
Upper layer of the earth's mantle
Layer above the lithosphere

Layer below the core
Centre of the earth
How do you say ‘There are five people in my family’ in French?
Shutterstock
Nous avons cinq personnes dans la famille
Il y a cinq personnes dans ma famille

Nous sommes cinq personnes dans notre famille
En ma famille il y a cinq
What year was the Sunningdale agreement signed?
PA Images
1969
1985

1991
1973
Finally, Ag Science. When a body is exposed to bacteria, a vaccine or a virus and manufactures antibodies in response, is this passive or active immunity?
PhotobyTawat/Shutterstock
Passive immunity
Active immunity
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Pawsitively perfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin good
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaad.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

