Quiz: How well do you remember Leaving Cert syllabus?

THIS YEAR’S LEAVING Certificate kicked off on Wednesday with some 55,000 taking exams over the coming weeks.

This year, students had a choice of whether to sit an exam in each subject or receive a calculated grade, to be known this year as an SEC-Accredited Grade.

With exams in full swing, memories of your own Leaving Cert experiences may have come flooding back this week. Why not test your knowledge on how much you remember from your studies.

Try our quiz…

First up, what is this? B Calkins/Shutterstock A differential equation A theorem

A quadratic equation A longitudinal experiment Over to English, who does Lady Macbeth frame for the murder of Duncan? JasaShmasa/Shutterstock Duncan's drunken chamberlains Malcolm and Donalbain

Macbeth The porter Finish the title of this Sylvia Plath poem: "Black ______ in Rainy Weather” Olga Popova/Shutterstock Book Look

Luck Rook Home Economics up next. What is the main type of protein found in eggs? LightField Studios/Shutterstock Ovotransferrin Lysozyme

Ovalbumin Flavoprotein Now some Irish. “Tá scrúduithe na hArdteistiméireachta díreach críochnaithe agat féin agus ba mhaith leat cóisir a bheith agat i do theach.” Happy Stock Photo/Shutterstock Going on a sixth year holiday Having a house party

Moving away for college Studying for the Leaving Cert Next up, geography. Where does a stalactite form? David Fitzell/Shutterstock From the ceiling of a cave On the floor of a cave The atmosphere is the... cigdem/Shutterstock Upper layer of the earth's mantle Layer above the lithosphere

Layer below the core Centre of the earth How do you say ‘There are five people in my family’ in French? Shutterstock Nous avons cinq personnes dans la famille Il y a cinq personnes dans ma famille

Nous sommes cinq personnes dans notre famille En ma famille il y a cinq What year was the Sunningdale agreement signed? PA Images 1969 1985

