Quiz: How well do you remember Leaving Certificate syllabus?

HAVE YOU NOTICED the good weather we’ve been having?

Well that’s because the leaving Cert is upon us once again.

The big exams kicked off with English Paper 1 on Wednesday and they will finally come to a close on Friday 27 June.

With exams in full swing, memories of your own Leaving Cert experiences may have come flooding back this week.

Why not test your knowledge on how much you remember from your studies. Try our quiz…

As always, English first. What poem is this from? 'Like a stored cask, as if its slender vowel, Had mutated into the night earth and air' Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie Pheasant by Sylvia Plath The Skunk by Seamus Heaney

September 1913 by WB Yeats Filling Station by Elizabeth Bishop Next up, Maths. What is this? B Calkins/Shutterstock A differential equation A theorem

A longitudinal experiment A quadratic equation Now some Irish. “Tá scrúduithe na hArdteistiméireachta díreach críochnaithe agat féin agus ba mhaith leat cóisir a bheith agat i do theach.” What are you thinking about doing here? Happy Stock Photo/Shutterstock Going on a sixth year holiday Moving away for college

Having a house party Studying for the Leaving Cert Home Economics up next. What is the main type of protein found in eggs? LightField Studios/Shutterstock Ovalbumin Ovotransferrin

Lysozyme Flavoprotein Time for some History. The immigration depot on Grosse Isle housed Irish immigrants coming to what country? Australia United States

South Africa Canada How do you say ‘There are five people in my family’ in French? Shutterstock Il y a cinq personnes dans ma famille Nous avons cinq personnes dans la famille

En ma famille il y a cinq Nous sommes cinq personnes dans notre famille Music round. Which of the following is not an instrument used in Irish traditional music? New Africa/Shutterstock Flute Fiddle

Oboe Uileann pipes Geography time. The atmosphere is the… cigdem/Shutterstock Upper layer of the earth's mantle The layer above the lithosphere

Layer below the core Centre of the earth In Economics, what do the letters CPI stand for? Natee Meepian/Shutterstock Constant Price Inflation Covert Production Indicator

Cost Per Individual Consumer Price Index And finally, Biology. Which of the following is a fat-soluble vitamin? Shutterstock B3 A

Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog Pawsitively perfect You scored out of ! Clever Cat! Almost purrfect You scored out of ! Fintastic Flippin good You scored out of ! What are ewe doing?! Baaaaaaad. You scored out of ! Turtley Awful! Shell of a bad effort.