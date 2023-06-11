Quiz: How well do you remember Leaving Certificate syllabus?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
HAVE YOU NOTICED the good weather we’ve been having?
Well that’s because the leaving Cert is upon us once again.
The big exams kicked off with English Paper 1 on Wednesday and they will finally come to a close on Friday 27 June.
With exams in full swing, memories of your own Leaving Cert experiences may have come flooding back this week.
Why not test your knowledge on how much you remember from your studies. Try our quiz…
