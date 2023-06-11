Advertisement

# Quiz
Quiz: How well do you remember Leaving Certificate syllabus?
This year’s Leaving Certificate exams kicked off this week.
5.9k
4
44 minutes ago

HAVE YOU NOTICED the good weather we’ve been having?

Well that’s because the leaving Cert is upon us once again.

The big exams kicked off with English Paper 1 on Wednesday and they will finally come to a close on Friday 27 June. 

With exams in full swing, memories of your own Leaving Cert experiences may have come flooding back this week.

Why not test your knowledge on how much you remember from your studies.  Try our quiz…

As always, English first. What poem is this from? 'Like a stored cask, as if its slender vowel, Had mutated into the night earth and air'
Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Pheasant by Sylvia Plath
The Skunk by Seamus Heaney

September 1913 by WB Yeats
Filling Station by Elizabeth Bishop
Next up, Maths. What is this?
B Calkins/Shutterstock
A differential equation
A theorem

A longitudinal experiment
A quadratic equation
Now some Irish. “Tá scrúduithe na hArdteistiméireachta díreach críochnaithe agat féin agus ba mhaith leat cóisir a bheith agat i do theach.” What are you thinking about doing here?
Happy Stock Photo/Shutterstock
Going on a sixth year holiday
Moving away for college

Having a house party
Studying for the Leaving Cert
Home Economics up next. What is the main type of protein found in eggs?
LightField Studios/Shutterstock
Ovalbumin
Ovotransferrin

Lysozyme
Flavoprotein
Time for some History. The immigration depot on Grosse Isle housed Irish immigrants coming to what country?
Australia
United States

South Africa
Canada
How do you say ‘There are five people in my family’ in French?
Shutterstock
Il y a cinq personnes dans ma famille
Nous avons cinq personnes dans la famille

En ma famille il y a cinq
Nous sommes cinq personnes dans notre famille
Music round. Which of the following is not an instrument used in Irish traditional music?
New Africa/Shutterstock
Flute
Fiddle

Oboe
Uileann pipes
Geography time. The atmosphere is the…
cigdem/Shutterstock
Upper layer of the earth's mantle
The layer above the lithosphere

Layer below the core
Centre of the earth
In Economics, what do the letters CPI stand for?
Natee Meepian/Shutterstock
Constant Price Inflation
Covert Production Indicator

Cost Per Individual
Consumer Price Index
And finally, Biology. Which of the following is a fat-soluble vitamin?
Shutterstock
B3
A

B12
C
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Pawsitively perfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin good
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaad.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
Share your result:

     

