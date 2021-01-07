#Open journalism No news is bad news

Leaving Cert students to move to remote learning until 1 Feb after government u-turn

The ASTI had told its members not cooperate with government plans to bring students in for three days a week.

By Adam Daly Thursday 7 Jan 2021, 7:52 PM
Image: MAXWELLS DUBLIN
Image: MAXWELLS DUBLIN

THE GOVERNMENT HAS done a u-turn on its plan for in-school teaching for Leaving Cert students from next week. 

From Monday, Leaving Cert students will revert to remote learning 5-days a week until the end of January, it is understood. 

The decision comes after the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI) directed its members not to co-operate with the Government’s plan for in-school teaching for Leaving Cert students three days a week. 

The union said it had not been provided with the necessary assurances that schools are sufficiently safe for students and teachers at this time, in the context of the new variant of Covid-19 circulating in the community and the alarmingly high numbers. 

Speaking to RTÉ’s Drivetime, Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman said chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan had provided a detailed presentation to ministers and was “extremely clear” that schools are safe environments. 

He said the government was doing an “extremely reduced” re-opening of schools “in acknowledgement of the fact of the importance of the Leaving Cert”. 

Education Minister Norma Foley said yesterday that schools are safe places, but the measures that are being introduced are required to minimise the movement of people across the country. 

The minister said it is at the discretion of the school how the three days might work.

