Teachers union calls for 'pause' to Leaving Cert students returning to school next week

THE TEACHERS’ UNION of Ireland (TUI) president has called to pause the plans to partially reopen schools for Leaving Cert students from next Monday.

Martin Marjoram said an “unprecedented number” of teachers have reached out to the union with fears about physically returning to work from 11 January.

Education Minister Norma Foley said yesterday that primary and secondary schools are to remain closed until at least February.

However, Leaving Cert students will return for three days per week from Monday and certain special needs education will also take place this month.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Marjoram said that some teachers “feel that they are being put at risk” by this decision.

“We were not consulted about this. We’ve no confidence that this plan could be implemented safely and practically as early as next Monday,” he said.

“We’re certainly calling for a pause on this. It’s never too late to do the right thing and we think we need a period of consultation and emergency remote teaching for a short period of time while we see where exactly we are with this unprecedented level of infection, and particularly to see just how far it has extended into the school community.”

He said there is a “level of concern rising, quite frankly, to people being terrified” among the union members.

“We are calling for the necessary consultation to take place before a physical return to school.

“We do not believe a short period of emergency remote teaching would do any significant damage, but there could be really significant damage if there is a disorderly return, or we go back to find that large numbers of students aren’t there, or that the necessary teaching staff aren’t there because of the need to self isolate or because they are infected.”

Education Minister Norma Foley said yesterday that schools are safe places, but the measures that are being introduced are required to minimise the movement of people across the country.

The minister said it is at the discretion of the school how the three days might work.

“They can alternate it, it could be Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday one week, Tuesday Wednesday, Thursday another week,” said said, adding that the plan is for across the board including Leaving Cert Applied and Leaving Cert Vocational Programme,” Foley said.

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) yesterday described the decision is “rushed and reckless”.

“Special schools, students and staff do not exist in a bubble separate from wider society. The sustainable and safe reopening of these schools and classes should be based on specific health advice, with adequate preparation and a staged reopening,” the union said in a statement.