Sunday 1 December, 2019
3 in 5 people in Ireland support the legalisation of euthanasia

Vicky Phelan has told the Irish Mail on Sunday that she is in favour of euthanasia.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 1 Dec 2019, 5:04 PM
651 Views 4 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Billion Photos
Image: Shutterstock/Billion Photos

THE MAJORITY OF people in Ireland would support the legalisation of euthanasia in Ireland. 

That’s according to an Amárach/Claire Byrne Live poll for TheJournal.ie which found that 63% of people would support its legalisation. 

The poll found that 16% of people would not support the legalisation of euthanasia, while 21% of people were unsure. 

Currently, both euthanasia and assisted suicide are illegal under Irish law.

The Irish Mail on Sunday today reported that Vicky Phelan is in favour of euthanasia in Ireland.

“I would be pro-euthanasia, definitely. I would hate to be in a position where I was in a lot of pain or lingering,” Phelan said. 

However, Phelan told the newspaper that she would not travel abroad for an assisted suicide. 

“I have thought about it quite a lot, but the problem is because it’s not legal in this country I’d have to go outside the country to do it,” Phelan said. 

“Then you’re getting into a situation where if you tell members of your family and you bring them with you, are they going to be prosecuted when they come back into Ireland for assisting you?” she said. 

Phelan (44) was instrumental in exposing the CervicalCheck controversy, after launching a High Court case against a US laboratory over incorrect smear test results from 2011.

She has since campaigned continuously for hundreds of more women impacted by the health scandal. 

Returning to look at the poll returns, the age group most in favour of the legalisation of euthanasia in Ireland was 45-54, at 70%. 

Those least in favour were the 55+ age group, with just 51% supporting the legalisation of euthanasia.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

