Leitrim businesses affected by tornado to be offered low-cost loans

BUSINESSES AFFECTED BY the tornado in Leitrim are to be offered low-cost loans up to €25,000.

Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney and Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys updated Cabinet today on the supports measures being rolled out.

A clean-up operation got underway in Leitrim village yesterday after it was hit with a localised tornado.

The freak weather event happened at 12.30pm on Sunday.

Advertisement

Footage and photos posted on social media in the immediate aftermath showed debris scattered around streets and significant damage to cars and some property in the small village.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visited the area yesterday and pledged the government would support those impacted.

Coveney told Cabinet that an official from Microfinance Ireland visited Leitrim village today.

Microfinance Ireland provide loans of up to €25000 to small businesses and start-ups based in Ireland. It is supported by the Irish government and EU.

The minister said today that Microfinance Ireland will be offering businesses affected by the tornado low cost loans of 5.5%, with no repayment required for a six month period

The aim is to assist businesses to conduct emergency repairs in a busy period of the year, in advance of any payouts from insurance companies.

Read Next Related Reads Taoiseach visits Leitrim Village as local businesses deal with aftermath of localised tornado 'It just came out of the blue': Leitrim village counts the cost of localised tornado Cleanup under way as localised tornado strikes Leitrim Village

Humphreys said the Humanitarian Assistance scheme is available immediately to provide income-tested financial support to people whose homes are damaged from severe weather events and who are unable to meet costs for essential needs, household items and structural repair.

The scheme does not cover risks that are already covered by insurance policies or cover business or commercial losses.

Income limits for the scheme are €50,000 for a single person, €90,000 for a couple and €15,000 per dependent child.

Varadkar said yesterday that the next step is to engage with the insurance companies, adding that most people in the village are insured.