Leitrim businesses affected by tornado to be offered low-cost loans

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
BUSINESSES AFFECTED BY the tornado in Leitrim are to be offered low-cost loans up to €25,000.
Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney and Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys updated Cabinet today on the supports measures being rolled out.
A clean-up operation got underway in Leitrim village yesterday after it was hit with a localised tornado.
The freak weather event happened at 12.30pm on Sunday.
Footage and photos posted on social media in the immediate aftermath showed debris scattered around streets and significant damage to cars and some property in the small village.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visited the area yesterday and pledged the government would support those impacted.
Coveney told Cabinet that an official from Microfinance Ireland visited Leitrim village today.
Microfinance Ireland provide loans of up to €25000 to small businesses and start-ups based in Ireland. It is supported by the Irish government and EU.
The minister said today that Microfinance Ireland will be offering businesses affected by the tornado low cost loans of 5.5%, with no repayment required for a six month period
The aim is to assist businesses to conduct emergency repairs in a busy period of the year, in advance of any payouts from insurance companies.
Humphreys said the Humanitarian Assistance scheme is available immediately to provide income-tested financial support to people whose homes are damaged from severe weather events and who are unable to meet costs for essential needs, household items and structural repair.
The scheme does not cover risks that are already covered by insurance policies or cover business or commercial losses.
Income limits for the scheme are €50,000 for a single person, €90,000 for a couple and €15,000 per dependent child.
Varadkar said yesterday that the next step is to engage with the insurance companies, adding that most people in the village are insured.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site