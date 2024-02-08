Gardaí probing Leixlip arson attack are liaising with colleagues investigating other fires

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING AN arson attack on a house in Leixlip, Co Kildare have said they are liaising with other garda stations who are investigation similar incidents around the country.

The house on Forest Park, Celbridge Road in Leixlip, was set ablaze on Tuesday night after, according to gardaí, a “significant volume” of misinformation, disinformation and rumours had been shared over its use to house people seeking international protection.

Speaking at Leixlip Garda Station today, Garda Superintendent Georgina Grey said a “major investigation” is now underway into the incident and gardaí are reviewing CCTV in the area.

“We take this very very seriously. This is a major investigation,” she said.

Grey added that gardaí in Leixlip investigating the attack are linking with other investigation teams, around the country, who are looking into similar incidents that have taken place.

“This is a very very serious criminal act,” Grey said. “We’re looking at all lines of enquiry.”

Advertisement

Garda Superintendent Georgina Grey speaking to reporters at Leixlip Garda Station today. Lauren Boland / The Journal Lauren Boland / The Journal / The Journal

Yesterday, the Department of Integration said that house was “not under consideration for use”. It is understood that protests have taken place at the house on the Celbridge Road, Leixlip, Co Kildare in recent weeks.

Social Democrats TD for Kildare North Catherine Murphy told The Journal yesterday that protests had taken place outside the building due to “misinformation”.

Grey told reporters today that gardaí were aware of the “very peaceful” protests that were taking place and had attempted to quell any rumours and misinformation about the use of the property before the attack.

She said local gardaí had been conducting regular patrols of the area once they became aware of the demonstrations at the property and it became a part of their daily patrols.

Grey added: “If you’re hearing any rumours, if you are hearing miscommunication or misinformation, please come forward to us if you have concerns or queries.”

Engagement with the property owner has now taken place, who, according to Grey, had previously taken advice from gardaí about protecting their property. Grey did not comment when asked if security had been at the house.

Additional reporting by Lauren Boland