Gardaí investigate arson attack at Kildare house that was focus of rumours around refugee housing

The fire broke out at the vacant building on the Celbridge Road, Leixlip, Co Kildare at 1.30am this morning.
DETECTIVES ARE INVESTIGATING an arson attack on a vacant house in Leixlip that happened overnight. 

The building, gardaí say, has been subject “of a significant volume of misinformation, disinformation and rumour in relation to the use or proposed use of the building”.

It is understood that protests have taken place at the house on the Celbridge Road, Leixlip, Co Kildare in recent weeks. 

There were claims by far-right activists on social media that international protection applicants were to be housed at the property. 

It is the nineteenth fire linked to anti-migrant protests since 2018 and the second in recent days following a similar incident in Brittas, Co Dublin.

A garda statement said that local fire services and gardaí attended the blaze at 1.30am which was brought under control at a later stage this morning.

“No persons were in the building at the time of the incident. There was substantial damage caused to the property.

“The scene is currently preserved pending a full technical examination.

“An incident room has been established at Leixlip Garda Station and the investigation is being led by a Senior Investigating Officer,” a garda spokesperson said. 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Particularly anyone “in the vicinity of Celbridge Road and Forest Park between 12.30am and 2.00am and who observed any unusual activity is asked to contact investigating Gardaí”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

