This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 22 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Taoiseach: Co-living an option - 'it's not going to replace traditional houses and apartments'

Leo Varadkar and Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy faced opposition on their co-living stance in the Dáil today.

By Aoife Barry Wednesday 22 May 2019, 12:48 PM
42 minutes ago 3,242 Views 35 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4646682
Image: Oireachtas.ie
Image: Oireachtas.ie

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR weighed in on the topic of co-living in the Dáil today, saying it would only represent a very small percentage of the houses planned for the country.

He was questioned on the topic by Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, who criticised him and housing Minister Eoghan Murphy for their stance on co-living.

Minister Murphy has been heavily criticised of late over the planned co-living spaces, with critics saying they do not offer enough space to tenants and do not present a long-term solution to Ireland’s housing woes.

Last week Murphy said that co-living could be part of the solution to Ireland’s housing crisis.

He said co-living is designed for young, working professionals who are willing to make “certain sacrifices around space so they can live closer to work, at a more affordable rent”. 

Today, Varadkar told the Dáil that 20 – 25k homes will be built in Ireland under the government’s housing plans. He said these houses would be of all types.

“Of those 25k new homes… perhaps 1%, maybe four or five developments will be co-living… it’s not going to replace traditional houses and apartments but it is another option for some people,” he said.

He mentioned a property planned for Dun Laoghaire which has not yet gotten planning permission. The Taoiseach said that he anticipates An Bord Pleanála will refuse or significantly modify any development that’s not within the government’s housing guidelines.

The Bartra Capital Property Group has applied to An Bord Pleanála for permission to build a five-floor building on Eblana Avenue in Dun Laoghaire. If approved the plans would see the demolition of all existing buildings on the 2,629 square metre site and the construction of a 6,501 square metre building with 208 “single occupancy bedspaces”.

Sources within government have already questioned whether such a development would get the green light. 

McDonald said that co-living is a “glamorised form of tenement living”, and went on to take aim at the government’s housing policy. She said there is “no support for this sort of proposition” and that the government’s plans for tackling the housing crisis have failed. 

In response, the Taoiseach told McDonald that she was being “dishonest” and “disingenuous” by taking Minister Murphy’s comments on co-living and applying them to a Dun Laoghaire project that has not to date been given planning approval. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (35)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie