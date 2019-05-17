This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 17 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bedsits of the future or part of the solution?: Minister says co-living flats are just another option for people

Plans to build a block of 208 studio dwellings which would see dozens of people sharing one kitchen have been criticised.

By Christina Finn Friday 17 May 2019, 2:34 PM
39 minutes ago 2,264 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4639912
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Image: Eamonn Farrell

CO-LIVING IS ANOTHER choice for people, according to Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy. 

Speaking to Pat Kenny on Newstalk this morning, the minister insisted that co-living is part of the solution to solving the housing crisis. 

The minister introduced changes to the minimum-apartment-size guidelines to allow for co-living developments. The developments allow occupants have their own room, en-suite and shower, but they will share living and kitchen spaces.

These type of spaces already exists in cities such as London and Germany.

It’s understood the regulations were modelled on The Collective Old Oak shared apartments in London, which is the world’s largest co-living building with a community of over 500.

Dun Laoghaire development 

However, there have been calls to rewrite the design standards for new apartments on foot of a developer’s plans to build a block of 208 studio dwellings which would see dozens of people sharing one kitchen.

The proposed Dublin development would be one of the first “co-living” buildings that became permissible under design standard guidelines for new apartments that were introduced in March 2018.

The Bartra Capital Property Group has applied to An Bord Pleanála for permission to build a five-floor building on Eblana Avenue in Dun Laoghaire.

If approved the plans would see the demolition of all existing buildings on the 2,629 square metre site and the construction of a 6,501 square metre building with 208 “single occupancy bedspaces”. However, sources within government have questioned whether such a development would get the green light. 

Speaking today, Murphy said he could not comment on individual planning applications, but added that “it is not the intention of co-living” to have large numbers of people sharing one kitchen or bathroom. 

He said co-living is designed for young, working professionals who are willing to make “certain sacrifices around space so they can live closer to work, at a more affordable rent”, he said. 

He added that co-living is “another choice for people” stating that it will allow people to  “pay a little less” and as a result they will “have more money” in their pocket.

How much?

However, the minister gave no indication that the regulations will set a price that can be charged per square metre by the developer when they do rent out the apartments. 

“The challenge we face at the moment, as supply is increasing, is becoming more of a question of not increasing supply, which is happening now quite dramatically, but what we’re building and where,” he said.

“It becomes more of a planning issue. So as we increase supply, we have to make sure we’re building the right types of homes.

“That means student accommodation, it also means accommodation for the elderly. It also means places to rent,” added the minister. 

SO what we’re doing with co-living is bringing around another option, another choice for people, if they choose to go for it.

“In the guidelines that we have published, it’s about bringing forward apartments with some co-living space as well,” he said.

Labour Senator Kevin Humphreys has hit out against the increasing number of shared or co-living developments, stating that it a removing real homes from Dublin.

‘Bedsits of the future’

“The shocking development proposed in Dun Laoghaire is an example of how real homes are being lost…These will be the bedsits of the future,” he said. 

“Fine Gael has torn up the rule book in favour of speculators and developers. The Minister for Housing was this morning defending his choices, but it is future generations who will pay the price,” he added. 

Sinn Féin also criticised the government’s housing policies this week, and slammed Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael for voting against the party’s Bill that would have allowed the people to vote on enshrining the right To housing in the Constitution.

Today, the minister defended his Rebuilding Ireland plan, stating that it is working. He cited Central Statistics Office figures, released yesterday, which showed there has been a 23% increase in home completions in the first quarter of this year.

There were 4,275 new dwelling completions in quarter one of this year, compared with 3,470 completions in quarter one of 2018, an increase of 23.2%. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie