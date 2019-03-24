This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 24 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Varadkar says Ireland rejoining Commonwealth is 'not something that's on the agenda'

His comments come after the DUP’s Jeffrey Donaldson said Ireland should join the Commonwealth.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 24 Mar 2019, 6:37 PM
44 minutes ago 3,748 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4558839
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at yesterday's Fine Gael National Conference
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at yesterday's Fine Gael National Conference
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at yesterday's Fine Gael National Conference
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said Ireland rejoining the Commonwealth is “not something that’s on the agenda”, after comments made by the DUP’s Jeffrey Donaldson yesterday

Addressing an audience at the Fine Gael National Conference yesterday, Donaldson said he would like to see Ireland back in the Commonwealth. 

There was a large applause when he said: “I do hope we can come to a day when the Republic will join with many other (nationals) in the Commonwealth recognising that we have overcome a lot of adversity and it would be good.”

He added that the Commonwealth is a place where “Ireland’s voice should be heard and I would like to see that happen”.

However, this afternoon Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told RTÉ’s The Week in Politics that joining the Commonwealth is “not something we’ve given any consideration to as a government”. 

“It’s not something that’s on the agenda, at the moment anyway”. 

Varadkar explained that he believed Ireland could “re-empower and boost” the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement, such as the British Irish Intergovernmental Conference and the British Irish Council.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney was also asked about to possibility yesterday, to which he said it was not on his agenda. 

When asked if it was on the table, he said: “I don’t think so.”

dup 448_90567199 The DUP's Jeffrey Donaldson at yesterday's conference Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

Coveney explained away the applause from the audience stating that people were merely wanting to show Donaldson “some warmth”, stating that people understand that was a “big deal” for the DUP MP to attend today.

He said some within the Fine Gael party have been making a case for Ireland to join the Commonwealth, name-checking Senator Frank Feign.

“I think there is some support within the party to looking anew at the Commonwealth, but probably not a majority support at this stage. Like many things in Fine Gael, we have an open mind,” he said. 

Brexit

Speaking of Brexit during his interview, Varadkar said he should not interfere with the United Kingdom’s internal politics and that “people understand why I can’t do that”. 

He added that “whoever the prime minister is, we will work with that prime minister”. 

Varadkar added that the government had ensured that it has had good links with the UK government, not just at the Taoiseach/Prime Minister level. 

He went on to say that the UK is now “consumed” by Brexit. 

“Even after they leave and let’s assume they leave with a withdrawal agreement in a few weeks time, they will spend two or three years consumed what the future relationship is like,” Varadkar said, adding that it is important that Ireland is not consumed or defined by Brexit.

With reporting by Christina Finn

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Six drug deals and a fistfight at a Dublin shopping centre: One hour at a crack cocaine hotspot
    61,220  56
    2
    		Wealth of Ireland's super rich rises in the latest Sunday Times Rich List
    49,806  60
    3
    		Theresa May holds crisis talks amid reports she's facing a 'cabinet coup'
    43,618  46
    Fora
    1
    		How Perpetua took the 'best of nightclubs' to build a gym for the aspirational tech elite
    481  0
    2
    		Food is really Instagram-friendly and that's a problem for businesses
    59  0
    The42
    1
    		John Delaney steps down as chief executive to take up new FAI position
    124,505  128
    2
    		As it happened: Tyrone v Galway, Mayo v Monaghan, Roscommon v Kerry - Sunday football match tracker
    84,027  11
    3
    		As it happened: Galway v Waterford, Limerick v Dublin - Allianz Hurling League semi-finals
    57,972  15
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Toying with the idea of a tea top? Here are our favourite high-street offerings
    4,435  0
    2
    		Can You Name These Minor Characters From Old MTV Shows?
    3,583  0
    3
    		Astrology 101: An introduction to the stars and tarot card reading
    2,122  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    DUBLIN
    Rock hits 0-9 as Dublin end tricky National League campaign with six-point win in Cavan
    Rock hits 0-9 as Dublin end tricky National League campaign with six-point win in Cavan
    Goals from Aherne and Woods help impressive Dublin end Galway's unbeaten record
    As it happened: Galway v Waterford, Limerick v Dublin - Allianz Hurling League semi-finals
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'I thought I would have been in the game more' - Maguire admits frustrations with debut competitive start
    'I thought I would have been in the game more' - Maguire admits frustrations with debut competitive start
    McCarthy admits his Matt Doherty experiment didn't work in Gibraltar struggle
    Misfiring Ireland shake off Gibraltar and tough conditions to start Euro campaign with a win
    LEO VARADKAR
    Varadkar says Ireland rejoining Commonwealth is 'not something that's on the agenda'
    Varadkar says Ireland rejoining Commonwealth is 'not something that's on the agenda'
    Any tax loopholes used by vulture funds won't be closed down until the autumn, says Taoiseach
    Taoiseach promises income tax cuts and rules out entering government with Sinn Féin
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie