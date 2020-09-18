Video shows woman throwing drink in Leo Varadkar's face in Dublin

A VIDEO SHARED on social media this afternoon shows a woman throwing a drink in the face of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

The video, which has been shared on Twitter, shows a woman approaching the Tánaiste who appeared to be giving an interview on camera in Merrion Square in Dublin.

The woman approaches the camera crew. She then walks towards the Tánaiste and throws a drink in his face. She then runs away.

Fine Gael has been contacted for comment.

Jesus, this is a poxy thing to do, regardless of your political view. pic.twitter.com/f3cRpJ3xPV — Noel Rock (@NoelRock) September 18, 2020