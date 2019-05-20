This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 20 May, 2019
A milkshake has been thrown on Nigel Farage

The MEP candidate was canvassing in Newcastle when it happened.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 20 May 2019, 1:41 PM
42 minutes ago 9,234 Views 34 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4643390

European Parliament election Source: PA Wire/PA Images

LEADER OF THE Brexit Party and British MEP Nigel Farage has had a milkshake thrown on him while out canvassing in Newcastle city centre. 

Photos showed Farage giving a talk to a crowd near a milkshake shop moments beforehand; a video of the incident also documents Farage say “a complete failure”, “could’ve spotted that a mile away” as he’s being led away from the area.

This is the latest in a number of recent incidents in which far-right figures in the UK have had milkshakes thrown at them in public as a form of protest.

Earlier this month, footage of former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson having a milkshake thrown over him in Manchester went viral.

Last week, two other protesters attempted to throw a milkshake over Ukip candidate Carl Benjamin at another event in Cornwall.

McDonald’s had been asked by British police to stop selling milkshakes temporarily in areas where Farage was due to speak.

Moments after the milkshake was thrown on him, Farage tweeted out:

Sadly some remainers have become radicalised, to the extent that normal campaigning is becoming impossible.

“For a civilised democracy to work you need the losers consent, politicians not accepting the referendum result have led us to this.”

Farage is the leader of the Brexit Party which, despite being a newly set-up party, is charging ahead of the Tory and Labour parties in the polls for the European election.

The UK’s electoral system means that citizens vote for a party and not a candidate, meaning that if the Brexit party retain their 34% share of the vote, they will receive the greatest share of British MEP seats in the next term of the European Parliament.

Farage is also the cofounder and former leader of Ukip; he resigned as leader immediately after the Brexit vote in June 2016.

