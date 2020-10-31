Varadkar acknowledges NAGP communications 'not best practice' but rejects wrongdoing

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has said it was not “best practice” to provide government documents to a medical organisation through informal channels, but he has rejected accusations that he broke any laws by doing so.

In a press statement this afternoon, he said an article by the Village, which gives details of alleged communications between the then-Taoiseach and the National Association of General Practitioners in 2019, is “both inaccurate and grossly defamatory”.

However, the Tánaiste accepts that the provision of the agreement between the government and the IMO by an informal communication channel to the President of the NAGP, a rival organisation, was not best practice and he said that he regrets that he did not ensure that it was provided in a more appropriately formal manner.

Varadkar has sought legal advice in relation to the story, which was published by the magazine this morning.

A lengthy and detailed statement, rebutting and rejecting the allegations, was published this afternoon by Varadkar.

“The provision of a copy the Agreement to Dr Ó Tuathail, in his capacity as President of the NAGP occurred in circumstances where the legitimate objective of this action was to encourage acceptance of the Agreement amongst the General Practitioner community,” the statement said.

The Tánaiste accepts that the provision of the Agreement by an informal communication channel to the President of the NAGP was not best practice and he regrets that he did not ensure that it was provided in a more appropriately formal manner.

“There was however, nothing in any way unlawful about the provision of the Agreement to the President of the NAGP,” the statement adds.

The Village has been contacted for comment.

The allegations had led to opposition parties today demanding answers and a full statement in the Dáil.

Backbench figures in Fianna Fáil have also raised concerns. Dublin TD Jim O’Callaghan called it a “serious and specific allegation”.

There is a serious and specific allegation in @VillageMagIRE about the disclosure of a confidential government document. The Tánaiste should make a statement responding to the allegation and clarifying the situation. — Jim O'Callaghan (@OCallaghanJim) October 31, 2020

Sinn Féin TD Louise O’Reilly said that Varadkar has questions to answer.

“This is an extremely serious situation and the Fine Gael leader needs to make a full statement on the matter immediately,” she said.

“This isn’t tittle tattle or indiscretion.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Other parties made similar demands. Labour’s Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said, “The Minister for Enterprise must clarify and confirm whether what is reported happened.”

He also called on Varadkar to make a statement to the Dáil on the matter on Tuesday, as did Rise TD Paul Murphy.

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall said: “In view of the import of these allegations we’re calling on the Tanáiste to make an immediate public statement on the veracity of these allegations.”

Leo Varadkar spoke to Taoiseach Micheál Martin today about the claims in the Village Magazine and committed to making a statment on it this afternoon — Christina Finn (@christinafinn8) October 31, 2020

The Irish Medical Organisation is the largest representative body for Irish doctors. But from 2013 onwards, it faced some competition from the National Association of General Practitioners – a body that aimed to represent GPs and which sought to rapidly attract new members.

The NAGP had been vocal about its exclusion from government talks on GP contracts which led to the body criticising the process.