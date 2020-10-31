#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 31 October 2020
Advertisement

Varadkar acknowledges NAGP communications 'not best practice' but rejects wrongdoing

The allegations were made in a story by the Village magazine.

By Dominic McGrath Saturday 31 Oct 2020, 3:53 PM
34 minutes ago 25,825 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5250661
The allega
Image: RollingNews.ie
The allega
The allega
Image: RollingNews.ie

Updated 10 minutes ago

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has said it was not “best practice” to provide government documents to a medical organisation through informal channels, but he has rejected accusations that he broke any laws by doing so.

In a press statement this afternoon, he said an article by the Village, which gives details of alleged communications between the then-Taoiseach and the National Association of General Practitioners in 2019, is “both inaccurate and grossly defamatory”.

However, the Tánaiste accepts that the provision of the agreement between the government and the IMO by an informal communication channel to the President of the NAGP, a rival organisation, was not best practice and he said that he regrets that he did not ensure that it was provided in a more appropriately formal manner.

Varadkar has sought legal advice in relation to the story, which was published by the magazine this morning.

A lengthy and detailed statement, rebutting and rejecting the allegations, was published this afternoon by Varadkar.

“The provision of a copy the Agreement to Dr Ó Tuathail, in his capacity as President of the NAGP occurred in circumstances where the legitimate objective of this action was to encourage acceptance of the Agreement amongst the General Practitioner community,” the statement said.

The Tánaiste accepts that the provision of the Agreement by an informal communication channel to the President of the NAGP was not best practice and he regrets that he did not ensure that it was provided in a more appropriately formal manner.

“There was however, nothing in any way unlawful about the provision of the Agreement to the President of the NAGP,” the statement adds.

The Village has been contacted for comment. 

The allegations had led to opposition parties today demanding answers and a full statement in the Dáil.

Backbench figures in Fianna Fáil have also raised concerns. Dublin TD Jim O’Callaghan called it a “serious and specific allegation”.

Sinn Féin TD Louise O’Reilly said that Varadkar has questions to answer. 

“This is an extremely serious situation and the Fine Gael leader needs to make a full statement on the matter immediately,” she said. 

“This isn’t tittle tattle or indiscretion.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Other parties made similar demands. Labour’s Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said, “The Minister for Enterprise must clarify and confirm whether what is reported happened.” 

He also called on Varadkar to make a statement to the Dáil on the matter on Tuesday, as did Rise TD Paul Murphy. 

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall said: “In view of the import of these allegations we’re calling on the Tanáiste to make an immediate public statement on the veracity of these allegations.”

The Irish Medical Organisation is the largest representative body for Irish doctors. But from 2013 onwards, it faced some competition from the National Association of General Practitioners – a body that aimed to represent GPs and which sought to rapidly attract new members. 

The NAGP had been vocal about its exclusion from government talks on GP contracts which led to the body criticising the process. 

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie