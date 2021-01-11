#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 7°C Monday 11 January 2021
Varadkar says leak of mother and baby home information was 'very disrespectful' and he supports investigation into who shared it

“I think it was very disrespectful the fact that elements of it were leaked and appeared in a Sunday paper,” the Tánaiste said.

By Órla Ryan Monday 11 Jan 2021, 10:19 AM
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar
Image: RolingNews.ie
Image: RolingNews.ie

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has said it is “very disrespectful” that details from the long-awaited final report by the Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation were published in a newspaper prior to report’s release tomorrow.

The Sunday Independent reported that the report will state that 9,000 children died in the 18 institutions investigated.

The newspaper also revealed that Taoiseach Micheál Martin would be apologising on behalf of the State and “wider society” to the Dáil on Wednesday, and quoted a statement from the Taoiseach saying the report was “shocking and difficult to read”

Speaking to Today FM this morning, Varadkar said he “absolutely” supports an investigation into who leaked the information.

“There are people who are survivors of mother and baby homes, they’re waiting five years for for this for this report, and I think it was very disrespectful the fact that elements of it were leaked and appeared in a Sunday paper.

“These are the people who deserve to see this report before everyone else and that hasn’t happened. Aspects of it were in the papers. Not all of it, thankfully,” Varadkar said.

Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman yesterday wrote to survivors’ groups to say that he was “deeply angered” about the leak.

On Twitter, O’Gorman said that he would seek an investigation into how the details became public.

“I’m seeking an investigation of how these sensitive details came into the public domain and will be raising it with Government colleagues,” O’Gorman said.

He said he was “very sorry” that survivors had found out details of the report in this way, adding that “it is not acceptable”.

O’Gorman is set to bring a memo on the final report to Cabinet tomorrow morning, paving the way for its release on the department’s website in the afternoon.

An online briefing between O’Gorman, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and survivors will take place prior to the report’s publication.

Varadkar today said survivors will have time to read the report tomorrow – they’re expected to be given a few hours – before the document published online.

“We want to give them time to read it because it’s a really big report, but I had it over the Christmas break and it took me a day really to read it, because it’s very, very long and very well done,” the Tánaiste said.

“I have to say the people who drew it up were very thorough, but I think we then need to hear from the survivors themselves and ask them to guide us as to how we can best respond to it.”

The document, spanning just under 3,000 pages, will detail the experiences of women and children who lived in 14 mother and baby homes and four county homes – a sample of the overall number of homes – between 1922 and 1998.

Read next:

