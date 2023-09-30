Taoiseach offers condolences to family of woman found dead in Co Offaly

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has offered his condolences to the family and community affected by the violent death of a woman in Co Offaly.

A teenage boy has been arrested after a woman in her 40s was found dead following the violent incident.

Gardaí responded at approximately 1pm yesterday to reports of an incident at a residential property in a rural area outside of Tullamore, where the body of the woman was found.

The boy who was arrested was known to the victim and was being detained at a Garda station in the Midlands.

Gardaí were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

They also urged people not to share images of the incident online.

A spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána is aware that images from this incident are circulating on social media and messaging apps.

“An Garda Síochána is appealing to any person who receives these images not to share the content.”

Speaking to reporters today, Varadkar said: “I’ve heard the news of the really terrible events that happened, where a woman was killed and our condolences go to everyone affected and our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the community.

“It does appear that in this instance the social media companies acted very quickly to take down any any images in any video and obviously I’d say to anyone not to share it.”