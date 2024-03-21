Advertisement
Leo Varadkar

The Explainer: What next for Leo Varadkar, Fine Gael, and Ireland?

We’re joined by our Deputy Editor Christine Bohan and Assistant News Editor Rónán Duffy to look at Varadkar’s resignation. Did it really come out of the blue? And who is best placed to take up the mantel?
35 minutes ago

AT AROUND 11AM yesterday, we had the first indication that something big was brewing with talk of a ‘political earthquake’ coming at 12pm.

The man himself was a few minutes late, but not long after midday Leo Varadkar had announced that he would be stepping down as Taoiseach and leader of Fine Gael.

The surprise political announcement means that Ireland will have a new Taoiseach in a matter of weeks after a selection process (perhaps a very prompt selection process) within Fine Gael.

This week on The Explainer, we’re joined by our Deputy Editor Christine Bohan and Assistant News Editor Rónán Duffy to look at Varadkar’s resignation.

Did it really come out of the blue? And who is best placed to take up the mantel?

What will his legacy be? And is there really anything more to his resignation over than ‘it was time’?

This episode was put together by presenter and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll and senior producer Nicky Ryan.

