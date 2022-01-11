Easing hospitality restrictions will be done on 'phased basis' - Varadkar

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has said that lifting hospitality restrictions will be done on a phased basis.

Current restrictions on pubs and restaurants, which include an 8pm closing time, are due to be in place until at least 31 January.

Speaking on both RTE News and Newstalk this afternoon, Varadkar said the government will be in a position to ease restrictions in February, but warned that the Omicron wave is “still unfolding”.

“I certainly wouldn’t do it in one fell swoop,” said Varadkar. The Tánaiste said government will only move to reduce restrictions when it is confident that the country is over the hump of infections.

While he said they are seeing a record numbers of cases, that’s not translating into hospital ICU admissions and deaths in the way it did in previous waves.

“That is very reassuring. But it’s not yet time to drop our guard. This is still unfolding. It probably hasn’t peaked,” he said, adding that government expects the wave to peak through the course of January.

Varadkar explained that there are around 90 people in ICU at the moment with the virus, while the number was 130 a few weeks ago.

Doctors on the ground are telling government that about 25% or 30% of those in hospital are “incidental” whereby it could be somebody who has gone into hospital with a burst appendix but who also has Covid in the nose.

However, Varadkar said he would still like to see the hospital numbers falling ” before we’re in a position to ease restrictions”.

“We are certainly not planning to add any more restrictions at this stage,” he added.

There is “ground for optimism”, said Varadkar, who added that the evidence is now clear that the Omicron variant is less severe and does not translate into mortality in the same way as previous waves.

Speaking about the months ahead, he said there should be a “summer of freedom” this year.

Ireland must keep up the pace with our European counterparts in terms of reopening in the summer months, he said.

“Certainly view is that when it comes to using the restrictions across the spring and summer, we shouldn’t be outliers. We should keep pace with the reopening that we see across Europe and I wouldn’t like this to be the third summer in which Ireland has strict rules,” he said.

Varadkar said he will be “pushing for a rapid reopening over spring and summer, but only if it is safe to do so”.

Close contacts

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan is also due to give advice to government today, which will be considered by Cabinet tomorrow, around the easing of some of the rules around close contacts.

While he said he did not have the details as of yet, the government anticipates that a reduction in the time someone will have to isolate if they are fully vaccinated and have received the booster jab will be reduced.

“I support that and have been calling for that for some time,” he said, stating that there are significant staffing issues in the health service and other sectors such as retail.

“There does come a point sometimes with public health advice, you have to get the balance right and sometimes, advice and regulations can do more harm than good. That’s why I think that they should be eased. But we’re very much relying on the CMO to make sure that we do it in a way that is safe and doesn’t cause the virus to spread more rapidly.

“What I’d anticipate is they’ll probably make some recommendations around people who are fully vaccinated and boosted and that’ll be in line with what the ECDC has recommended at the weekend,” said Varadkar.