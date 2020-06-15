Leo Varadkar indicates Micheál Martin will get first go as Taoiseach in new government

LEO VARADKAR HAS indicated that Micheál Martin will be first to take on the role of Taoiseach in the new government.

Varadkar said at a press conference this evening that anyone leaving the office of Taoiseach would have always a “tinge of regret” – but he added that it was an “honour” to serve in the top job.

After weeks of negotiations, Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party finally reached an agreement on a draft programme for government today.

As part of the deal, it has been agreed that the next government will have a rotating position for Taoiseach, with Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin all but sure of taking the reins first.

If all goes to plan, the Fianna Fáil leader will be Taoiseach until December 2022. At this point, Varadkar would begin a second term as Taoiseach.

Asked about this at a press briefing this evening, Varadkar said he hopes to get one of the top jobs, but would not explicitly say if he would take the Tánaiste job.

“I’ll take a ministry or a Government department. What we have been focusing on is the Programme for Government.”

Asked by reporters today what position he would hold himself, Varadkar replied: “Good question.”

It is understood Varadkar has three options: Minister for Enterprise, Minister for Finance or Minister for Foreign Affairs.

This would be the first time that there would be an arrangement in place for a “rotating Taoiseach” in an Irish government.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Traditionally in coalition governments here, the leader of the largest party becomes Taoiseach and leader of the junior partner becomes Tánaiste.

However, the result of February’s general election left the numbers extremely tight between the three largest parties. Fianna Fáil emerged with 38 seats, Sinn Féin with 37 and Fine Gael with 35.

Talking about the historic antagonism between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, Varadkar said: “I think we can overcome it. It is the first time we’ve had a coalition of this nature, we’re going to have to learn to work with each other. I’ll have the privilege of serving in a third successive Government.”

Varadkar said that those in the three-party coalition are now only starting to get to know each other properly and that the political hatchets will have to be buried quickly.

For the government to be formed the members of each party must vote in favour and ratify the deal made between the three parties.