Taoiseach to meet Joe Biden at the White House for St Patrick's Day celebrations

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR is to meet US president Joe Biden later today for the traditional St Patrick’s Day shamrock ceremony.

Earlier in the day Varadkar will meet with Biden in the Oval Office in the White House for a bilateral meeting.

It is expected the two leaders will discuss issues relating to Northern Ireland, the Windsor Framework, the war in Ukraine and economic issues between Ireland and the US.

The Taoiseach said today that he will also be raising concerns about the president’s Inflation Act and its impacts.

The meeting and ceremony will round out several days of diplomacy and celebrations in the US and beyond for St Patrick’s week.

The Taoiseach and his partner Matt Barrett will have breakfast in the morning at Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence, before going to the White House.

Singer-songwriter and Mullingar man Niall Horan is to perform at the White House today.

Alamy The last shamrock ceremony, in 2019. Alamy

The traditional shamrock ceremony was last due to take place in 2020 between Varadkar and Donald Trump, but was cancelled amid the growing pandemic crisis, although the two did meet in person.

A viral meeting with no shamrock ceremony took place in 2021, and last year Micheál Martin caught Covid shortly beforehand, leading to another virtual event.

Alamy The virtual meting between Biden and Martin in 2022. Alamy

Today’s meeting will also take place in the shadow of comments made by the Taoiseach at an event in Washington yesterday.

Varadkar has apologised after making an apparent reference to the 1995 Monica Lewinsky scandal.

The Taoiseach reportedly said his own spell as an intern in Washington was a time when some parents would have had “cause for concern” about what would happen to interns there.

Additional reporting by Nicky Ryan