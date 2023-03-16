Advertisement

PA The Taoiseach made the comment at an event just a few hours after he had met with Hillary Clinton in Georgetown University.
# Washington DC
Taoiseach apologises for 'ill-judged' intern comment at Washington Ireland event
Varadkar recalled his time as an intern in Washington in the last year of Bill Clinton’s Presidency.
19 minutes ago

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR HAS apologised for what he described as an ‘ill-judged off the cuff remark” about his time as an intern in Washington DC.

Speaking at the launch of the Washington Ireland Program Class of 2023, the Taoiseach recalled his time as an intern in Washington in the last year of Bill Clinton’s Presidency.

Varadkar reportedly said it was a time when some parents would have had “cause for concern” about what would happen to interns in Washington.

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach:

“At the Washington Ireland Program event today the Taoiseach was reminiscing about his time in Washington DC as an intern 23 years ago. He made an ill-judged off the cuff remark which he regrets. He apologises for any offence caused to anyone concerned.”

Varadkar took part in the Washington Ireland intern programme experience in 2000 when he was 21 years old and in his third year at Trinity College Dublin. He was based in Washington DC. 

Earlier today, the Taoiseach had met with former Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton at Georgetown University for an event called “Women at the Helm”, focusing on the role women played in the Northern Ireland peace process. 

Bill Clinton’s second term was dominated by the scandal that he had sexual relations with a young White House intern called Monica Lewinsky.

