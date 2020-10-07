Leo Varadkar says government and CMO 'very much on the same team'

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has reiterated that he was “unhappy” about NPHET’s recommendation on Sunday night to enter the country into Level 5, but said the CMO and government are “on the same team”.

Varadkar first expressed his views on RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live on Monday night, saying the recommendation “came out of the blue”.

“Government and NPHET have to get back on the same page,” he said, adding that people “won’t see a repeat of this” late-night recommendation.

Speaking to press today, the Tánaiste said he spoke to the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan last night.

“I don’t think either of us were in the business of apologising” Varadkar said.

“We’re very much on the same team.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

He added: “I was really, really unhappy about what happened on Sunday night, and the anxiety and the fear that it caused for hundreds of thousands of people.”

Speaking on Monday, Varadkar said he has full confidence in Holohan as CMO and that he has “confidence in NPHET to dispense public health advice”.

With reporting by Christina Finn