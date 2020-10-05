#Open journalism No news is bad news

NPHET recommendation to enter Level 5 'came out of the blue', Tánaiste says

Leo Varadkar said the government and NPHET “have to get back on the same page”.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 5 Oct 2020, 10:13 PM
23 minutes ago 11,070 Views 32 Comments
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar speaking on RTÉ tonight.
Image: RTÉ
Image: RTÉ

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has said the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) gave “no suggestion” last Thursday that it would recommend the country enter into Level 5 restrictions.

Government this evening approved the entire country entering into Level 3 restrictions for a period of three weeks starting from midnight on Tuesday. 

This followed a recommendation from NPHET last night to place the entire country under Level 5 restrictions. 

Speaking on RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live tonight, Leo Varadkar said this recommendation “hadn’t been thought through and was made without prior consultation”. 

“What happened on Sunday night came out of the blue,” Varadkar said. 

“Last Thursday, when we received our advice from NPHET, there all in writing, there was no suggestion whatsoever that they were contemplating suggesting that we move to Level 5.”

He said further that the recommendation was “not crazy, but not thought through”. 

“Government and NPHET have to get back on the same page,” he said, adding that people “won’t see a repeat of this” late-night recommendation. 

Varadkar said there were three reasons the government rejected the Level 5 recommendation: 

  1. Wider societal impacts of lockdown such as hundreds of thousands losing jobs, businesses potentially closing permanently and mental health implications
  2. The recommendation “was not in line” with the Living with Covid plan the government had agreed with NPHET
  3. NPHET’s assessment that hospitals were imminently facing the possibility of being overwhelmed wasn’t shared by the CEO of the HSE Paul Reid and the HSE was not consulted beforehand on this

Varadkar said there was “no sudden change in the last three days that legitimised a move from [level] 3 to 5″. 

Speaking to press tonight, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said this past day “hasn’t damaged” the relationship between government and NPHET. 

He said there remains a “strong working relationship”, adding that “there always has been and will continue”. 

Earlier this evening, the Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed that the government decided not to enter further into lockdown measures by moving to Level 5. 

The situation will be reviewed again after this period.

“This is not about public health and businesses competing against each other, it’s about lives and livelihoods. We can’t have one without the other,” Martin said.

Orla Dwyer
