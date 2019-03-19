Fast food giant Leon to open first Irish branch on site of former Temple Bar landmark

Source: LEON via Legacy Communications

LEON, A HEALTHY fast food chain, has announced that it is to open its first Irish outlet in Dublin’s Temple Bar.

The natural fast food outlet will be located on Crown Alley, in the building of the former Eager Beaver clothes shop.

The company plans to open 20 restaurants nationwide by 2023, creating 600 new jobs.

The Temple Bar branch is due to open this coming May.

The London-based chain plans to open its second outlet in Dundrum Town Centre later this year.

LEON’s food is based around the Mediterranean diet. The company said it will be working with local Irish suppliers to bring its menu to Ireland.

The restaurant group currently has 63 outlets worldwide in the UK, Norway, the Netherlands and the US.

Most recently, it opened its first US restaurant in Washington DC.

Leon's Stuart Fitzgerald Source: Leon via Legacy Communications

The people responsible for bringing LEON to Ireland are Stuart Fitzgerald, Alan O’Neill and Brian McIntyre.

“We are absolutely delighted to finally reveal that Ireland’s first LEON will be located at the former Eager Beaver shop in Temple Bar,” Fitzgerald said.

“Temple Bar is a melting pot of culture, creativity and individuality which makes it the perfect setting for LEON’s Irish launch.”

More information about LEON in Ireland can be found on its website here.