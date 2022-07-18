Leona Maguire asks for help locating golf bag lost while flying out of Dublin

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GOLFER LEONA MAGUIRE has said her kit bag has gone missing after flying out of Dublin Airport to Geneva.
The former amateur world number one has appealed for help locating her luggage ahead of competing in the Amundi Evian Championship in France, one of the five tournaments in the ladies’ PGA.
Really need help from someone @DublinAirport or DAA. Flew from Dublin to Geneva yesterday direct and somehow my golf bag has gone missing between checkin and takeoff. @FlySWISS & @swissportNews have no idea where it is. Need it urgently for @EvianChamp major this week 🙏🏼— Leona Maguire (@leona_maguire) July 18, 2022
Hundreds of passengers in Dublin Airport have faced issues with their baggage arriving either late or being lost altogether in recent weeks.
Suitcases piled up in Dublin Airport’s terminal has become a more common sight for travellers returning home from abroad.
But the DAA has said baggage handling is a matter solely for airlines.
👜 Baggage handling at #DublinAirport is carried out by individual airlines, or by their local ground handling agent at the airport. daa does not employ any baggage handling staff & has no information in relation to missing baggage. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/ZOYNC4AUoe— Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) July 15, 2022
Musician Andy Irvine issued a similar appeal for help to Maguire last week after his instruments, estimated to be worth over €16,000, went missing en route to Copenhagen.
Airline passengers have outlined rights when flying to or from an airport within the EU.
For passengers who have issues with luggage in particular, including luggage being stolen, delayed, lost or destroyed, their rights are set down in the ‘Montreal Convention’ on air carrier liability.
