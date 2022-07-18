Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Monday 18 July 2022
Leona Maguire asks for help locating golf bag lost while flying out of Dublin

The former world number one is due to compete in a major tournament this week.

By Emer Moreau Monday 18 Jul 2022, 10:17 AM
36 minutes ago 5,937 Views 6 Comments
Image: PA
Image: PA

GOLFER LEONA MAGUIRE has said her kit bag has gone missing after flying out of Dublin Airport to Geneva.

The former amateur world number one has appealed for help locating her luggage ahead of competing in the Amundi Evian Championship in France, one of the five tournaments in the ladies’ PGA.

Hundreds of passengers in Dublin Airport have faced issues with their baggage arriving either late or being lost altogether in recent weeks.

Suitcases piled up in Dublin Airport’s terminal has become a more common sight for travellers returning home from abroad.

But the DAA has said baggage handling is a matter solely for airlines.


DAA told Maguire on Twitter that it does not have access to information on baggage “as this function is looked after entirely by airlines and their handling partners.”

Musician Andy Irvine issued a similar appeal for help to Maguire last week after his instruments, estimated to be worth over €16,000, went missing en route to Copenhagen.

15.07.22 The luggage is piling up at Dublin Airport, so what are your rights if your bag is lost?

Airline passengers have outlined rights when flying to or from an airport within the EU.

For passengers who have issues with luggage in particular, including luggage being stolen, delayed, lost or destroyed, their rights are set down in the ‘Montreal Convention’ on air carrier liability.

