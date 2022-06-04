Gardaí seize €4.69 million of cocaine in south-east Dublin

GARDAÍ IN THE Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau seized approximately €4.69m worth of cocaine yesterday and arrested a man following an operation in Leopardstown, Dublin.

As part of an ongoing investigation targeting serious organised criminal activity, officers stopped a vehicle in the Leopardstown and found 67 kilograms of cocaine, with an estimated street value of €4,690,000.

A man aged in his 20s has been arrested and is currently detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996, at Dundrum Garda Station.

Commenting on the operation, Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said: “The successful outcome to an operation undertaken by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, involving the seizure of cocaine with a street sale value close to €5 million, reflects the Garda Síochána’s determination to dismantle organised crime groups that trade in drugs”.

Investigations ongoing.