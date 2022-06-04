#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 14°C Saturday 4 June 2022
Gardaí seize €4.69 million of cocaine in south-east Dublin

67 kilograms of the drug was estimated by Gardaí to have a street sale value close to €5 million.

By Jamie McCarron Saturday 4 Jun 2022, 2:17 PM
57 minutes ago
Yesterday's seizure in Leopardstown.
Image: Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau
Image: Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau

GARDAÍ IN THE Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau seized approximately €4.69m worth of cocaine yesterday and arrested a man following an operation in Leopardstown, Dublin.

As part of an ongoing investigation targeting serious organised criminal activity, officers stopped a vehicle in the Leopardstown and found 67 kilograms of cocaine, with an estimated street value of €4,690,000.

A man aged in his 20s has been arrested and is currently detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996, at Dundrum Garda Station.

Commenting on the operation, Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said: “The successful outcome to an operation undertaken by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, involving the seizure of cocaine with a street sale value close to €5 million, reflects the Garda Síochána’s determination to dismantle organised crime groups that trade in drugs”.

Investigations ongoing.

