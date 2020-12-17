Lesley Roy will be Ireland's contestant for next year's Eurovision

IRELAND’S ENTRY IN next year’s Eurovision will be Lesley Roy, who was due to represent Ireland this year before the song competition was cancelled.

Roy was due to perform the ‘Story of My Life’ in The Netherlands this year but the song contest was cancelled for the first time in its 65-year history. Instead, a virtual ‘song celebration’ was hosted in May featuring Roy.

Irish-born New York resident Lesley Roy will perform a different, as-of-yet-unrevealed song next year.

Roy has spent the past three months in studio working on a new song to represent Ireland with; Ireland’s song has now been chosen and will be revealed in the New Year.

The song was written and produced by Lesley, along with Eurovision producer Lukas Hallgren, Philip Strand producer/songwriter Normandie, Deepend, and Emelie Eriksson (known as EEVA) a Stockholm-based songwriter at Baggpipe Studios.

Lesley Roy said:

“It was a real shame we didn’t get to showcase Story of My Life on the Eurovision stage, but had the show not been cancelled, then this new song would never have emerged.

I’ve been working on new material 24/7 and this song was clearly the strongest out of all of the demos. I believe that it is even bigger than Story of My Life, and will reach an even wider audience.

“I am just so excited to finally get my shot on the Eurovision stage after months and months of work and can’t wait to reveal more information about our song in the New Year.”

Ireland will perform in the first semi-final at the next Eurovision Song Contest on Tuesday 18 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy Arena with the final taking place on 22 May.