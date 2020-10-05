'Catastrophic for our industry': Bar and restaurant groups react to Level 5 recommendation

THE CEO OF the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) has said that “180,000 jobs will be gone” if the country moves to Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.

Last night, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) recommended that the government implement Level 5 of its Covid-19 roadmap.

The leaders of the three coalition parties are set to meet with Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan today about the advice, with the ultimate decision on whether to move to the highest level of lockdown to be taken by Cabinet.

Under Level 5 , restaurants and pubs can only operate as takeaway or food delivery services. Only essential retail outlets will be allowed to remain open, and hotels can only open for essential non-social or non-tourist purposes.

In a statement, the RAI has described Nphet’s recommendation as “surprising, unexplainable and economically unreasonable”, urging the government not to follow the advice of the health experts.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast this morning, CEO of the RAI Adrian Cummins added that it would be “catastrophic” for the industry.

“That Nphet have recommended to governments to go into Level 5, considering that there are certain counties that are doing extremely well in the fight against Covid. There are counties where the cases are above 100(on incidence rate) , we in the Restaurant Association of Ireland have called for and we’re still looking for the international evidence that says that our industry is the cause of the transmission. We haven’t seen that evidence yet,” he said.

We haven’t seen that evidence yet but if the government move to Level 5 it’s going to be catastrophic for our industry, you’re talking about at least 180,000 jobs that will be gone in our industry. And many businesses that are currently on the edge will never return again. And that’s the seriousness now of where we are at the moment.

Speaking on the same programme, Chief Executive Of Vintners’ Federation of Ireland Padraig Cribben said that Level 5 would mean “a big percentage” of business would go under.

“This is not living with Covid. This is death by Covid, it’s death by Covid for the businesses certainly that that I represent, a big percentage.” he said.

Cribben also criticised the manner at which the advice from Nphet was leaked last night.

“It is a decision for government to make but it is quite worrying that an advisory body to government seem to have a nine o’clock deadline for the news. To get a headline out there. I don’t think that’s the way we should be doing business. I think advisors should advise, the government now have to start governing,” he said.